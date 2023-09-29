Living a long time while staying fit, without major ailments, is no longer an impossible dream: scientists and geriatricians have discovered many of the ingredients of the elixir of life and everyone passes by building themselves healthy habits, from a young age. Much in fact in our hands: the 25 percent of the rate at which we age is linked to genes but the rest depends on the environment, or by elements linked to lifestyle. Here are the tips to slow down aging and blow out a hundred candles, or maybe even more.