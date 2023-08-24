In one of his stories, Borges says that mathematics had its origin in stones; hence the word calculus comes from the Latin, calculation (little stone), diminutive of calx and that takes us to the Greek voice khalixwhich comes to be gravel, gravel or lime.

From these details where etymology plays with literature, we know that stones hide much more than they show. What happens is that we are not aware of it. Its secrets, which seem to be out of time, take us to Romania, to a small town called Costesti where the stones have a life of their own and are called trovants, whose name in Romanian means “growing stones”. About 6 million years ago, these stones were small pebbles, calculation which, over time, have turned into stones covered in bumps similar to stumps.

The trovants they grow in the rain, absorbing minerals from the water and mixing them with the sandstone that surrounds their hard rock core. It is curious to see how these forms of life from the mineral kingdom lead us to Newton, when in 1675, in a letter to the president of the Royal Society, he intuited the game of nature. In the aforementioned letter, Newton defends his hypothesis on the properties of light, for this he speaks of an ethereal medium that is elastic and that serves as a conductor of matter, coming to think that all things had their origin in the aforementioned substance when He came into contact with the power of nature.

The ‘trovants’ are rocks that grow with the rain, by absorbing minerals from the water and mixing them with sandstone; for Newton nature is a perpetual force that ‘generates fluids from solids, and solids from fluids’

As Newton stated in his letter, nature is a perpetual force that “generates fluids from solids, and solids from fluids”, in the same way that it generates fixed things from volatile ones and vice versa. When we see the pictures of the trovants, we realize that what Newton wrote does not remain a simple conjecture and that nature, in addition to hiding in the details, underlies all forms of matter. For this reason, to establish the passivity of stones is to turn one’s back on the material with which life is made, which is like saying the material with which literature is made when one of Borges’s characters discovers some small blue stones that they refuse to be counted.

In the Buzăului mountains in Romania you can observe the ‘trovants’. Nicubunu (Wikimedia Commons)

Sometimes in Borges’s tale some stones disappear only to reappear later. There comes a time when the protagonist sinks into madness and asks heaven for a way to get rid of the blue stones for reasons that “destroy mathematical science.”

It is when a beggar with sallow skin and a gray beard comes to his aid and exchanges the stones for something as frightful as days and nights, custom, sanity and the cosmic vertigo that orders the universe and that brings to this day some disturbing-looking stones that are born, grow and expand over time with rainwater. Because the trovants they appear before our eyes as if they were the origin of all living things.

Note: the story referred to in this article is entitled blue tigers and is included in the volume complete stories by Jorge Luis Borges (lumen).

