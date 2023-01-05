For decades, waste was buried in the ground. What couldn’t be seen couldn’t hurt either. This resulted in hectares of polluted soil in the Netherlands. Now that the housing shortage in the Netherlands is extremely high, a lot of that polluted soil is being built on. Investigative journalist Karlijn Kuijpers wonders: “How problematic is this building on polluted soil?”

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]