There NASA has recently completed an extraordinary experiment to understand how life on Mars is. This experiment, called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA)involved four people who lived for 378 days in a habitat that simulated Martian conditions.

Daily life in the habitat

Anca Selariua microbiologist who participated in the experiment, explained how she spent her days. In addition to scientific work and exploration, the crew relaxed by watching TV and reading downloaded content. Anca also improved her drawing skills in her free time.

Entertainment was essential: the habitat was equipped with a PlayStation 4 and board games like Starfarers of Catan. These moments of relaxation are crucial to maintaining physical and mental well-being during long missions.

Living on Mars: Challenges and Adaptation

The experiment was not without its difficultyParticipants had to grow their own food, manage limited resources, and deal with communication delays with Earth. They had to even wearing space suits for “Mars walks” and other activity scientific. To add realism, mission managers introduced problems such as shortages of supplies and breakdowns to equipment.

Despite the challengesAnca described the experience as “absolutely exhilarating“. The crew demonstrated a strong cohesionappreciating moments together while missing loved ones.

The Future of Martian Missions

There NASA includes two more CHAPEA missions, the next of which is scheduled for 2025. These missions are essential to developing the knowledge and tools needed for humans to one day live and work on Mars.

What do you think about it? Would you like to live a year on Mars? Tell us in the comments!