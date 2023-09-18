An initiative of the Space for Memory that operates in what was the Navy Mechanics School, or ESMA, which was the largest clandestine detention center of the Argentine dictatorship, seeks to link with residents of the property to receive their testimonies and open the place to those who live around it.

During the Argentine dictatorship that governed the country between 1976 and 1983, different clandestine detention centers operated, where thousands of people were tortured, murdered and disappeared.

The largest was that of the Navy Mechanics School, or ESMA, in the north of the City of Buenos Aires, through which some 5,000 detained-disappeared people passed. Today there is a Space for Memory and for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, which in the coming days could be declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

From that space they work constantly to maintain the memory of what happened during the dictatorship. And recently they began, through an initiative of their Research and Archive team, to tour the residential neighborhood of Núñez, which is where the former ESMA is installed, with the aim of adding the stories of the local residents.

But also with the intention of getting closer to the environment and the people who live there, and rebuilding a link between the property and the neighborhood that was broken after the 1976 coup.