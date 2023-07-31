It becomes a political case the dinner, on Friday evening, of some parliamentarians of Italia viva al Twiga by Daniela Santanche. The news, reported by the Corriere della Sera, triggers the indignant reaction of Action: with an official note, the party of Carlo Calenda defines “inappropriate” those presences of Third Polo colleagues at the lido owned by the Minister of Tourism.

To Action replies the Renzian deputy Francesco Bonifazi, who, after confirming his presence at the restaurant on the beach, attacked the leader of Action, accusing him of being “populist and illiberal”. Criticisms also from the 5 Star Movement.

«When I read the news of the Italia viva celebrations at Twiga I felt sad – he stigmatizes the pentastellato group leader in the Senate, Stephen Patuanelli –. It is sad to note how public affairs can become a commercialization of interests perpetuated with the arrogance of those who, in order to have everything, strike those who have nothing». «A toast between true associates», defines the colleague Hector Licheri.

«Italia Twiga – attacks the M5s vice president Michele Gubitosa – celebrate the rescue of the minister ». In the Corriere report, it refers to the presence of Bonifazi, Maria Elena Boschi and Luciano Nobili, together with the former blue deputy Andrea Ruggieri, now director of the Riformista, who would have acted as the “glue” between the Renziani table and that of Santanchè .

«The line on Daniela Santanchè’s permanence in government has always been clear: she must resign because her behavior (and abilities) are not adequate or acceptable for those who must represent the Italians as Minister of Tourism. Action did not vote for the no-confidence motion, which was destined to be rejected from the outset, considering it a gift to the minister», underlines Calenda’s party. «But in the same way, Action has never recognized itself in the line expressed by the various interventions of the parliamentarians and the group leader of Italia viva, who have never uttered the word resignation – it is specified -. As for the dinners with the minister at Twiga, which involve Italia viva parliamentarians belonging to the Action-Italia viva group, they are considered completely inappropriate.

“I had dinner at the Twiga on Friday night. As it had already been on other occasions, having always been a frequent visitor to Versilia», it is there Bonifazi’s reply. «I could make a list of parliamentarians from all sides that I saw in that room. Reading that Carlo da Capalbio claims to decide what I have to do on Friday evening gives me the impression of a man who has nothing liberal about him but who dreams of an ethical state».

“To argue that the political leader should be asked who to dine with and who not seems absurd to me. And to think that politics is done with gossip and not with ideas is pure populism – he attacks -. As for the Santanchè affair: we voted in the classroom exactly as Action. Exactly the same way. Par par. For us, a minister is not fired on the basis of a guarantee notice. If someone wants to become an executioner, go ahead: we don’t. Every day we vote no confidence in the entire government, in all the ministers, in the entire majority. Santanchè included. But we do it on the basis of political evaluations. Not because a person takes a warranty notice. Because for us the Constitution counts, not a self-proclaimed Ethics Committee of those who should attack the populists and spend their days attacking us”.