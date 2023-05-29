Living is not child’s play: the advances (plot and cast) of the third and final episode

Tonight, Monday 29 May 2023, at 21.30, the third and final episode of Living is not child’s play will be broadcast on Rai 1, a new TV series that sees a group of teenagers at the center grappling with a drama and with the consequences of their actions, but it is also the story of their parents and the difficulty of communication between different generations. Rolando Ravello is directing the series, already behind the camera for Immaturi-The series and All the fault of Freud-The series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

According to the previews of the latest episodes, there will be a sudden reversal of the cards and there will be a need on the part of the people involved in drug dealing and drug consumption, among the benches of the well-known Bolognese high school, to tell the truth. Both children and adults, in fact, will find themselves in a position to dissect secrets they had hidden up to that moment. Lele, still in love with Serena, takes courage and faces her responsibilities, and this is how she discovers what is the end of Saguatti, who investigates him after Mirco’s death. In fact, the policeman hides a tormented past similar to the one he is investigating. Meanwhile, Lele will find new and unpredictable difficulties in getting closer to Serena, as the criminals from whom he had bought the drugs begin to threaten him.

The different characters who move in the story, starting from Lele, passing through his classmates and ending with his parents, will find themselves having to deal with the situations left unsolved both with others and with themselves, facing thus painful but necessary transformations or deciding to escape from one’s problems. The ending of the episode, however, leaves room for hope, underlining that both adults and children, by facing their demons, like their problems, can overcome even the most incredible adversities.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third and final installment of Living is not child’s play, but what is the complete cast of the tv series aired on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: