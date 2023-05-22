Living is not child’s play: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Monday 22 May 2023, at 21.30, the second episode of Living is not a child’s game is broadcast on Rai 1, a new TV series that sees a group of teenagers grappling with a drama and with the consequences of their actions, but it is also the story of their parents and the difficulty of communication between different generations. To direct the series is Rolando Ravello, already behind the camera for Immaturi-The series and All the fault of Freud-The series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the second episode, in the first episode of the evening, the investigation into Mirco’s death continues, while the pressure of the police and drug dealers who try to pull him in opposite directions increases on Lele. Remorse also grows because the dead boy’s mother turns to him to find out who her son really was. Meanwhile, the various parents, after the tragedy, want to know if their children also take drugs. The boys deny it and there is discussion in every house, especially in Lele’s, where the father reacted to the scam by doing something silly that aggravates his situation and infuriates his wife.

In tonight’s second episode of Living is not child’s play, an anonymous man warns the families that all the boys in the group took drugs on Saturdays: the news – like a bomb – explodes in homes, starting to reveal the secret wounds of some parents and causing the crisis to explode among those of Lele, who are going through a difficult time aggravated by the scam suffered. Meanwhile Lele reconnects with Serena but the policeman has made a discovery about him and forces him to name the neighborhood gang from whom he buys: Lele continues to find himself between a rock and a hard place, and this time he may not have no choice but to spill the beans. The criminals sense the trap that has been set for Lele and decide to kidnap him: the boy has a few minutes to convince them that he is not talking to the police.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Living is not child’s play, but what is the complete cast of the TV series aired on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: