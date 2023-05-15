Living is not child’s play: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Monday 15 May 2023, at 21.30, the first episode of Living is not a child’s game is broadcast on Rai 1, a new TV series that sees a group of teenagers at the center grappling with a drama and with consequences of their actions, but it is also the story of their parents and the difficulty of communication between different generations. Rolando Ravello is directing the series, already behind the camera for Immaturi-The series and All the fault of Freud-The series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

During the first episode we will meet Lele, a boy from Bologna of humble origins, who lives in the suburbs with his family and who attends a high school in the center with the children of the rich. His father, a craftsman, has been cheated by an unscrupulous entrepreneur and the boy’s pocket money is low. He, in love with Serena, will try to get her attention and to go out with the young woman he will start dealing drugs because he has no money for the evenings. One evening, however, Lele gives a ‘pill’ to his friend Mirco, who is found dead. The boy feels like a murderer, he would like to confess everything, but Pigi, the son of a criminal lawyer, convinces him not to. Meanwhile, Commissioner Saguatti, played by Claudio Bisio, will try to investigate and clarify.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Living is not child’s play, but what is the complete cast of the TV series aired on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: