In the Alaskan wilderness lies a unique place: Whittier. Almost the entire population lives in a single building – for a good reason.

Whittier, Alaska – In the wilderness of the northernmost state of the USA, Alaska, lies a place that stands out for its uniqueness. The “Wilderness Tower”, about 60 kilometers away from any civilization, houses around 300 people under its roof. As opposed to Germany, where many people have the dream of owning their own home In Whittier, almost all residents live in a single building. This may sound strange to many, but there are valid reasons for the “city in the house”.

Whittier is only accessible through tunnels: “It’s a very strange town”

Whittier, a place full of special features, is located in a secluded location about 60 kilometers from the city of Anchorage. The building, officially called Begich Towers, reveals its peculiarities upon arrival. “It's a very strange town because there's only one way in and one way out,” Lee Shuford, a resident, told the US broadcaster cbsnews.

To reach Whittier, one must pass through a two-mile-long tunnel through a mountain. The place is not accessible through the tunnel at night because it is closed off – Whittier is therefore cut off from the rest of the world until morning. The tunnel has only existed for around 15 years; previously the place was only accessible via the port, reports Economic Times. But why is almost the entire place in this one building?

Begich Towers defies the weather: almost the entire town lives in one house

The building was originally built in the wilderness as barracks during the Cold War. After the military left the place, the Alaska Railroad took over the building. According to the station, she now owns almost the entire place. According to Mayor Dave Dickason, the lack of private land is one of the reasons why no more houses are being built. About 85 percent of residents live in Begich Towers, and there's good reason for that.

Whittier is located in a region of Alaska that is very volatile Weather is shaped. Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are not uncommon. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), this corresponds to a severe storm of force ten, which can break trees and damage houses. Even one meter of snow is not unusual in this region. By housing the town's most important facilities in one building, residents can protect themselves from the extreme weather.

Millions of clicks on social media – “city in the house” on 14 floors

In fact, Whittier residents rarely have a reason to leave the house. The 14 floors of the building contain a supermarket, a post office, a church and a police station. Even a school, attended by around 50 students, is connected to the building by a tunnel. Almost everything that is available in other cities is in this building. It's not just in the USA that people sometimes live strangely Bremen has extraordinary apartments.

Videos about the building reach millions of people on TikTok and are fascinating. But life in the building also has its downsides. “Nobody here really has a date because we all grew up together and that would be kind of weird,” explains one resident. However, residents report that they are getting used to the remoteness of the place. “It’s known as the strangest town in Alaska,” Dickason said. We can only hope that the neighbors get along well, unlike in another house where the neighbors stick angry notes on their doors.

