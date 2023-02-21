





01:45 © france24

A year ago Odessa, the largest port on the Black Sea, was emptied as a result of the threat of a Russian landing. The Opera House, the most important building in the city, was protected by barricades. A year later, the city has been one of the cities that has suffered the least from Russian destruction, but at the same time it has been one of the most affected by attacks on electrical infrastructure. For weeks, the population lived in virtual darkness. Our team followed Katherine Martell, a linguist and translator who has remained in the city.