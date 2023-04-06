Living in an environment in contact with nature can reduce the risk of hospitalization for Parkinson’s disease. This is what emerges from an American study published in the ‘Jama’, reported by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin) in view of the National Parkinson’s Disease Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday 11 April. The neurological disease affects 5 million people worldwide, of which about 400 thousand in Italy, and manifests itself on average around 60 years of age. It is estimated that this number is destined to increase in our country and that in the next 15 years there will be 6,000 new cases each year, half of which affected in working age. To date – recalls a Sin note – there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but numerous therapies are available that allow you to keep the symptoms under control.

Between January 2000 and December 2016 – explains Sin – over 122,000 people aged between 65 and 74 at entry into the study were analysed, covered by the American Medicare health care system (87.6%), half of whom with Parkinson’s diagnosis. The hospitalization data were compared with the live vegetation and water indexes (Ndvi index) of the patients’ area of ​​residence, which a special algorithm (R Project for Statistical Computing) adjusted in relation to the different seasons of the year. The Ndvi index (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index), which evaluates the percentage of park and blue space in relation to population density ≥1,000 people/square mile), showed a reduction in hospital admissions for Parkinson’s patients, indicating that some natural environments are associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for this pathology.

“Until now there were conflicting data on the effectiveness of exposure to so-called green spaces in protecting against various neurological conditions – comments Alfredo Berardelli, president of the Sin – while numerous recent studies have shown that these environments exert a real therapeutic action. One reason in addition to sensitize policy makers to seriously consider interventions to protect natural habitats”.