According to a media report, the Olympic champion and Putin confidante Yelena Isinbaeva is said to be in a luxury property on Tenerife. It is unclear why.

Tenerife – Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia has been hit with numerous western sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already acknowledged that these could have a negative impact on the Russian economy. In addition to companies, oligarchs and Putin confidants were also sanctioned.

Yet many of Russia’s elite continue to live in luxury. The Russian world champion of 2013 and two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting, Yelena Isinbayeva, is also among those sanctioned. According to a Spanish media report, the 41-year-old is said to be in Tenerife with her family.

Putin confidante on Tenerife: life in luxury despite sanctions?

The athlete is said to live with her husband and their two children in a luxurious condominium on the island, the Spanish newspaper reported El Digital Sur. The Spanish Newspaper Sports additionally wrote that Isinbayeva had already legally traveled to Tenerife on May 30 aboard a transport plane from Turkey, like the German press agency summarized. Official confirmations are missing. It is also unclear whether the athlete is on holiday in Tenerife or whether she will stay there longer.

Isinbayeva, was placed on the sanctions list by Kiev for her apparent proximity to the Kremlin after Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began. She has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2016. So far, Isinbayeva’s pro-Putin stance has not seemed to be a problem for the IOC. An investigation by the IOC’s Ethics Committee concluded that the athlete could continue to serve as a member of the Olympic Committee gazeta.ru reported on June 23, 2023.

Putin confidant Isinbayeva: athlete and Kremlin propagandist

In addition to her sporting and political career, she also made a name for herself in the Russian army and earned the rank of major. She engaged in the military sphere, where she was the Russian youth army “Junarmiya”. El Digigal Sur should have supported in 2018, as an Instagram post proved. The organization serves to recruit future personnel and instill values ​​such as patriotism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and athlete Yelena Isinbayeva during a meeting at the Kremlin in 2016. © ITAR-TASS/IMAGO

In the past, she was ridiculed for her relationship with Putin. As the dpa wrote, the Russian President appointed her to a working group for constitutional reform in 2020. Isinbayeva was mocked for admitting that she had never read the document. In the end, the constitution secured the Russian president’s long-term power. (vk)