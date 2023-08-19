EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Here the Pacific is a wild body of water that stretches and undulates for hundreds of square miles, following the movement of currents, tides, and the summer breeze. Where the waves break − and the liquid mixes with the white foam − the green is lighter, darkening to blue as it approaches the horizon. Occasionally a cowboy rides a horse along the shoreline and dodges the remains of giant sea plants, clues to the vast prairie that must lie below. And with patience you can see dolphins swimming and jumping.

For years, this has been the most recommended thing in some parts of this ocean: contemplate it, because if you dive into its waters, even worse if you accidentally swallow, you can fill yourself with fecal contamination, enterococci that are found in sometimes alarming quantities and that, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can cause skin, eye, ear and respiratory diseases in bathers. These pathogens also destroy marine and terrestrial flora and fauna, the main inhabitants of this place, before humans.

Even breathing close to shore can be harmful. That’s what they discovered researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego: “Coastal waters polluted by sewage are transferred to the atmosphere in marine aerosols formed by breaking waves and bursting bubbles”. That study was done in 2022 in Imperial Beach, in the United States, just across the border from Tijuana. They did it in winter, when almost “50 million liters of contaminated wastewater had entered the ocean through the Tijuana River,” the investigation says.

This is, therefore, a binational problem, which affects the coast, from Rosarito, south of Tijuana, to sometimes Coronado, in San Diego, California. Currents and nature know no borders. Although the economic capacity of these two countries to face this situation is very different. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) of Mexico, in 2020 the per capita GDP of Baja California, the state where Tijuana is located, was of more than 152,000 pesos (about 9,000 dollars). California, in the United States, had a GDP per capita of about $73,000.

Joana Gonzalez takes water samples in Playa Blanca. AIMEE MELO

two reasons

On a sweltering July afternoon in Tijuana, in a large air-conditioned building, a meeting of the International Boundary and Water Commission (CILA) between Mexico and the United States took place. There they discussed the main reasons why wastewater from the border city ends up in the sea. Simplifying and shortening the technical ramifications, there are two causes: the malfunctioning of the San Antonio de los Buenos treatment plant, also known as Punta Bandera, and the sanitation and drainage problems that end up leading the waste to the Tijuana River, which it empties into the ocean, on the US side.

As explained at that meeting by Dr. Víctor Daniel Amador, director of the Tijuana State Public Services Commission (CESPT), in charge of managing the Punta Bandera plant, since approximately 2015 that infrastructure stopped operating. “We are with a very primary procedure. This causes the beaches to be contaminated, ”he said. He also spoke of the fines that are already being paid to the National Water Commission (Conagua) for the poor treatment of that plant, which spits waste into the sea at a rate of 1,100 liters per second.

Regarding the inefficiencies in the city’s drainage and sanitation, Amador admitted: “We are pouring treated water into the Tijuana River, and then that water is mixed with river water that comes from some discharges, from runoff, and it is treated again. The expense is wasted, because it is treated and contaminated”.

In addition to these inefficiencies, there are structural problems due to the rapid growth of this border city: “All kinds of corruption that allowed the construction of developments that drain [deshechos] for the poorest neighborhoods”, says Fay Crevoshay, director of Communications and Public Policies for the environmental organization Costasalvaje.

One of the tributaries of the Tijuana River descends through Los Laureles Canyon, “and you have to see it to believe the tsunami of garbage. We have collected 91,000 kilos of tires and plastic. There is sewage that runs through that river all year long,” says Crevoshay. That’s not far from the mouth of the Tijuana River to the Pacific.

One of the most polluted beaches in the country

Around eight in the morning, Joana González puts on high waterproof boots and goes to the seashore to fill a small transparent bottle with water. As a member of the organization Proyecto Fronterizo de Educación Ambiental (PFEA), she is in charge every Thursday of monitoring water quality on this coast. This civil organization is also part of Waterkeeper, an international alliance that fights for the right to clean and healthy water.

The beach where Joana is, Playa Blanca, south of Tijuana, has been one of the most polluted in all of Mexico for years. In it last sample published by PFEA at the beginning of August, this beach was the only one that was declared unsuitable for recreational use. His enterococcus levels reached almost 5,000 and the limit agreed by the Mexican authorities is 200 per 100 milliliters of water. Multiply it by twenty-five.

In June on that beach there were also very high values ​​in the monitoring of the competent government body in this area: the State Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks of Baja California (Coepris). That is why there is a sign nailed to the sand that says “Precautionary closure due to health risk.” But nothing impedes access and you can see people walking and doing sports at those hours when the day begins.

According to Erwin Areizaga Uribe, head of Coepris, currently, in addition to that place, “there is a suspension in the Punta Bandera area,” and also in Rosarito, near Quintas del Mar.

Looking at the historical data from Coepris sampling, these closures seem unprecedented, because from 2014 to 2022, for this commission all the beaches analyzed in Tijuana were suitable. Something completely different from what they have been documenting for years from the PFEA. The main reasons are two. On the one hand, Coepris only publishes results twice a year, PFEA does so every week on their social networks because they consider it part of the citizen’s right to information, so that they can avoid risks when they go to the beach. On the other hand, from 2017 until this year, Coepris had stopped analyzing the quality of the water in Playa Blanca, although several environmental associations have been denouncing the contamination for some time.

Margarita Díaz, director of the PFEA, recalls that just at the end of that year, 2017, was when the anomalies began: “To the south of the treatment plant [de Punta Bandera]we were like in the hundreds and the numbers skyrocket [de enterococos] thousands, and it no longer went down, it was constant up.” They spoke with the authorities to ask if something was wrong with the plant, “and they told us no and no,” says Díaz.

Since 2023 C it has increased the number of monitored beaches and in pre-holiday periods it has alerted the competent authorities, in this case those of the municipality, about the need to close some parts of the coast.

An environmental justice issue

At the IBWC meeting on a sweltering July afternoon, several speakers presented possible solutions to the pollution problem. Projects for new treatment plants and rehabilitation of sanitation infrastructure for a value of almost 9,500 million pesos (half a million euros), paid for by the Mexican authorities and also by the US agency EPA. But they are still in the bidding period and, if approved, they are not expected to become fully operational until 2028.

Tourists and locals visit the beach in Playas de Tijuana. AIMEE MELO

Some environmental organizations say that the solution involves designing a water reuse method, because this part of Mexico is increasingly suffering from scarcity problems and it would be a way of creating a closed circuit without contamination: the water would leave the houses as waste. and would return to the houses drinkable. But at that same meeting, Dr. Amador, director of the Tijuana State Public Services Commission (CESPT), answered in a round of questions that the refusal was not easy, because it would imply large investments in new infrastructure.

The situation seems stuck for a long time, and that not only incurs a public health risk, but also affects environmental justice. Díaz, the director of the PFEA, warns that the beach is one of the only free recreation spaces for citizens. She explains that from her organization they carried out a survey a couple of years ago and “the population that lives to the east of the city is the one that comes to the beach. The population that gets into the water is the one with the fewest resources. [Las personas] they are being exposed, they are not being cared for, because they are not interested. It’s not the five-star hotel, it’s not the businessman.”

That claim is linked to something fundamental about the design of this city. It is defined by the artist Raúl Cárdenas, founder of Torolab, a collective that explores ways to improve the urban environments of some areas of this metropolis. “Tijuana turns its back on the sea”. It’s a place where there are exclusive apartment skyscrapers whose claim is that “it has views of San Diego or the border. What interests us is this line. An aggressive, harsh, unilateral border,” says Cárdenas.