NSo it’s gone, the controversial rent cap in Berlin. The Federal Constitutional Court has declared the prestige project of the red-red-green state government null and void. While landlords and the plaintiffs from the CDU and FDP breathe a sigh of relief, the tenants’ associations and the Berlin Building Senate are disillusioned. The promised “respite” for tenants only lasted a short time, many of them are now facing high additional demands.

The decision from Karlsruhe did not come as a surprise, after all there was no lack of warnings when the Berlin House of Representatives launched its controversial law almost a year and a half ago. It is regrettable, however, that the court did not evaluate the content of the rent cap in its decision. It only states that a single federal state like Berlin is not allowed to make such a regulation.

It is therefore foreseeable that the efforts of the SPD, the Greens and the Left will now be directed towards anchoring a cover over a federal law. Corresponding plans have already been formulated in the drafts of the election programs.

Whoever is looking for a new place to stay was left behind

The tense situation on the housing market, especially in the big cities, will not solve such cravings, however, as the Berlin experiment has impressively shown. Those tenants who have moved into one of the expensive, centrally located old-style apartments in recent years have benefited from the upper limits set by the state. Suddenly they sometimes had to pay several hundred euros less a month.

On the other hand, those who are looking for a new place to stay have been left behind. Many rental apartments that have become vacant have recently ceased to be sublet, but sold as condominiums – at prices that are even more unaffordable for many households. In some districts of Berlin, 400 interested parties are fighting for a free rental apartment.

Redensification is the order of the day

A market in which the demand is so disproportionately greater than the supply cannot be brought back into balance through state price directivity. Since politics has little influence on the demand for living space, it has to start with supply. In this case it means building, building, building – faster, denser and higher than before. And, if possible, not on the green fields on the outskirts of the city, where no subway or trams have been going so far, but in districts close to the center where the public infrastructure is already in place.

Such densification will not go without conflicts with those who already live there, but politicians have to endure it. In many places, however, there is still a lack of courage for this, as the lengthy discussions about building the edge of Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin or the dispute over the Günthersburghöfe in Frankfurt show.

Anyone who only makes a policy for existing tenants fails to understand what the success of cities is based on: their constant change. Without the many newcomers from Germany and abroad, without the many start-ups, a city like Berlin would not have become nearly as attractive as it is today.

It is no different in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and other cities. Enabling this coming and going should be the goal of a smart housing policy – and not the preservation of a status quo in which, on closer inspection, not everything was good.