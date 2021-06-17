Katherin Sosa, 26, a young woman who was denied the minimum living income, in the living room of her home in Madrid. Kike Para

A year ago, Katherin Sosa asked for the minimum vital income (IMV). It had just been approved by the Council of Ministers and aspired to be a lifesaver for 850,000 homes in Spain, but a year later it barely reached a third of that figure. Sosa, 26, was denied aid and, as with thousands of applicants, he does not know why: “In a letter they told me that the family exceeded the income. How are we going to overcome them if I don’t work and my son’s father has been at ERTE for a year? ”.

The administrative mess of the minimum income makes it impossible for families at risk to know if they have filled out the documents wrong, if they really do not meet the requirements or if it is worth resubmitting the form – it will take months to get a response. “I no longer asked for help,” acknowledges Sosa. “I don’t know why they denied it to me, but if they did it once, they will do it again, right?”

The Madrina Foundation, in Madrid, has already processed more than 5,000 IMV requests (with a pass rate of 19%), and they criticize that the vast majority of the time the aid falls apart due to bureaucratic problems despite the families meeting the economic requirements. “80% of the people we assist live for rent and do not have contracts,” says Ana Roda, who heads the association’s legal division. This collides with one of the three conditions to receive aid, which requires having lived emancipated in the last three years and being able to prove it.

This is probably the bump that has prevented Katherin Sosa from receiving the benefit. She lives rented in a fourth floor in Ciudad Lineal (Madrid) with her husband and son, but they have not signed a contract. In addition, there are 11 people registered in the apartment, although only they and two other couples live, and Sosa believes that there is the key: “I imagine that they have denied us the aid because they group our income, but they are not my family. I don’t even know them ”. Ana Roda explains that this situation is common: “If you count the income of all the members, it is difficult for five families not to exceed the rent ceiling.”

Steffany Montes, 27, was also left without his help because she could not justify that she was emancipated. He left home when the first confinement began for fear of his father, an alcoholic and aggressive. As he had just lost his job, Montes’s only exit was a squat apartment with 15 other people that he could not include in the IMV application, so he was denied the benefit. After a year of nightmare, she has managed to become independent with her boyfriend and has asked for help again, although she has been waiting for the resolution for four months: “I only hope that this time they grant it to me, my dream would be to finish my law degree ( he studied for a year and had to drop out of university), but for now I see it as impossible ”.

These cases are also in the age group that is most difficult to access the IMV, those under 30 years of age. Not only are they more exposed to temporary jobs, but they have more stringent requirements than adults to access income and their fine print leaves thousands of young people out de facto. On the one hand, applicants between 18 and 23 years of age can only receive this benefit if they have dependent children, an exclusive condition for this age group. On the other hand, those between 23 and 29 are required to have been emancipated in the three years prior to the IMV request (only one for those over 30 years old) and that they have contributed 12 months to Social Security (a requirement that does not it is requested once over thirty).

With this pretext, the Youth Council of Spain has exposed this Thursday in the Senate the difficulties of young people to access this basic aid, and has even denounced its possible unconstitutionality for discriminating by age against applicants under 30 years of age. “Of the more than three million people between 16 and 35 years of age who are at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Spain, the IMV would only have reached 54,777, less than 2%,” the group denounced.

The Ombudsman already put this matter on the table in November: “These family nuclei, although they are in a situation of economic vulnerability similar to other comparable family nuclei, were subjected to differentiated treatment without concurrence, in the opinion of this institution , a differentiating element. […] It could be considered that the legal text could incur a situation of discrimination, prohibited by the Constitution ”.