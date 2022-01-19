Reporter Ron Fresen, who will say goodbye to the in May NOS News, hasn’t felt like talking with flour in your mouth for a while now. At the end of his contribution about the debate on the government statement, he said: “The House of Representatives wanted to set a limit, but that did not really work, because Wilders did not want to cooperate and because the President of the House did not take up her role as arbitrator.”

The waning authority of Vera Bergkamp was in news hour further accentuated by a short interview that was recorded before the debate. The reporter wanted to know whether she would pay special attention to Geert Wilders. “Nope,” said the President of the House. After all, there were rules of procedure. Moments later, Wilders opened the attack on a number of MPs with a Muslim background and their relatives. Bergkamp refused to intervene harshly. Pieter Omtzigt therefore compared her to a referee who says ‘phew, you can’t step on the ankles’, but who does not dare to draw yellow or red cards. “Then nothing will happen.”

Parliament’s report was a depressing, but fitting prelude to the evening’s most remarkable program: the short documentary Buoyancy. It is about life in a country where, as historian Nadia Bouras said on Wednesday, tweeted“The racism against the plinths of the House of Representatives is sloshing”. The main character is actor Tarikh Janssen (34) who has decided to stop acting: „In all those years I have never put down a human role. Always a doll.” A pop of color, he means.

Janssen wants to focus again on a career that he has neglected for the last fifteen years: that of competitive swimmer. “Swimming knows no color, swimming is pure,” he says. “You think nothing, but you think everything.” So he is physically tormented by a friend, he retches a beaten egg and shows an impressive tangle of medals that he swam together as a junior.

Desire to countermine

In the meantime, he fights one conflict after another with director Ivan Barbosa, who turns out to arouse in him a constant desire to countermine. When Barbosa says that the film is important to people, Janssen quickly says: „For white people, bro.” He is irritated when asked how final his decision to stop acting is and tells the director that broadcaster NTR is only interested in the documentary because of Black Lives Matter.

The rants van Janssen follow each other faster and faster, fueled by questions from Barbosa such as: “Do you hate white people?”. He agitates against the whiteness of management boards and editorial boards, the color of plasters (“these have been around for a long time in all skin colors”, Barbosa objects) and woke gutmenschen: “Take a break with your cancer-hypocritical bullshit.” When his white girlfriend touches his hair, he gets angry. She thinks he should ‘act normally’.

Indeed, the actor in Janssen is still alive. He is deliberately magnifying his feelings. „If you express your emotions, you fall into the stereotype of the angry black man” psychiatrist Glenn Helberg tells him. This documentary floats somewhere between fact and fiction and that works wonderfully. Precisely because Janssen plays himself with so little restraint, you feel how much restraint is part of his ‘normal’ behaviour, in his acting life and in the daily life as the child of a black and a white parent (“I am not half, I am double !”).

Hold back a bit, everyone around him says. Because that’s the society he lives in: one in which some people have to hold back to get the word, while others aren’t deprived of the word.