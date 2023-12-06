Living expenses | Laiho of the Coalition claimed that there are plenty of affordable rental homes – that’s how many there actually are

Coil the defined housing expenditure norm is the same for a recipient of subsistence allowance living alone in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. It is currently 694 euros.

According to the government’s proposal, the income support recipient would be directed to get a cheaper apartment in the future if his rent exceeds this rent standard.

The recipient of the income support would have three months to move to a cheaper apartment, if there is no special basis defined by law for housing expenses that exceed the norm. Otherwise, Kela will only pay him support according to the rent standard and not according to the actual living expenses

The coalition Congressman Mia Laiho assessed in parliament on Tuesday that no finding an affordable rental should be difficult.

According to him, there are already 10,000 available rental apartments in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa on the Etuovi service alone.

In fact, you won’t find a single rental apartment in Etuovi. Through the front door, you have to go to the website Vuokraovi.com in order to start looking for affordable rental homes.

So let’s see from there what the possibilities are for the recipient of the income support, if he should look for a rental apartment that meets the living expenses standard.

from Helsinki based on the Vuokraove search, you can find 209 apartments with a maximum rent of 694 euros per month.

There are probably even fewer targets in reality. Among the search results, rooms for rent from roommates have been lost. In addition, the search results also include 19 cell rooms intended for students, which Sato rents.

There are 317 apartments in Espoo with a maximum monthly rent of 694 euros. Even this search result is not completely reliable, as there are several right-of-occupancy apartments included.

There are 371 apartments in Vantaa, the rent of which is a maximum of 694 euros per month. Again, the actual number is lower, because the results include right-of-occupancy apartments as well as apartments intended for short-term rental.

In total, there are 897 rental apartments that meet the housing cost standard in the Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa areas.

Basically Already today, Kela can urge the recipient of income support to move to a cheaper rental apartment and not necessarily grant him support for rent that exceeds the norm.

Currently, however, this is based only on Kela’s application instructions, while in the future the matter would become a law.

Kela estimates on its own website that the change in the law would not bring major changes to the current practice. Above all, the change would tighten the criteria on the basis of which Kela can accept the living expenses of a living allowance recipient as higher than the norm.

In the future, for example, Kela would have no discretion in situations where the living expenses of the support recipient exceed the norm by a small amount.

In its own presentation, the government calculates that more than 56,000 income support clients currently live in an apartment where the support recipient’s expenses exceed Kela’s housing expenditure norm.

Income support This year, the amount of the basic part for a childless adult living alone was around 555 euros per month.

The basic part is a fixed amount of the expenses that are intended for the necessary expenses of everyday life, such as food and clothes.

When the maximum housing expenses in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa are added to this, the living allowance for a single person is a total of around 1,249 euros per month.

As a whole the highest number of income support recipients was in Helsinki last year. Around 62,000 residents there received basic income support in 2022.