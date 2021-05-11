The Celtics are left with a span of noses to know the true extent of the injury of Jaylen brown. The forward, a lung in attack and defense as well as a leader in the dressing room, had not played the last three games. The franchise has done tests that have resulted in him facing a tear in the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, which will require surgery. The operation will take place this week and will leave the player out of the game for the remainder of the season, as announced by the green franchise itself.

Brown was fully improving his numbers: 24.7 points per game, touching 50% in field goals and 40% only in triples. He has been a player of the All-star and has raised the level to pair with Jayson tatum as the two players who have pulled the band the most this season for the team.

The Celtics now have a difficult ballot ahead. They have already saved the situation of a few weeks ago and have secured a place to continue fighting for the title, but in what conditions. Surely they will have to play one more tie, the seventh and eighth place, to save that gap and continue with options in the East. The team of Brad Stevens, a conference finalist last year in the Florida bubble, will run again as a candidate but now without many options to bequeath away, lacking one of his two best assets.