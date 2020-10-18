The Health Administration of China has confirmed that the living corona virus has been found on the outer surface of imported frozen marine fish packets in the port city of Qingdao. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Saturday that this is the first time in the world that the corona virus has been found alive on the outer surface of frozen food packets.A ‘cluster’ of Kovid-19 cases had recently surfaced in Qingdao City. The administration investigated all its nearly 1.1 crore citizens but no new ‘cluster’ was found. In July, China imposed a temporary ban on the import of refrigerated prawns as the deadly virus was found in packets and container interiors. The CDC said it found the virus alive outside a packet of imported cod fish in Qingdao.

The government dialogue committee Xinhua reported the CDC’s statement that it was revealed during the investigation of its source after the recent infection in the city. It proved that the infection could be spread by coming into contact with living corona virus-infected compartments. However, the statement did not say from which country these packets came.