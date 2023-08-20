A British manufacturer of bug sprays is looking for volunteers to stand outside for eight hours as a living buffet for small mosquitoes. With this, the company wants to test their new product.

The test is held in the Scottish area of ​​Minard of Inveraray in Argyll. That area is a notorious hotspot for the fruit fly-sized mosquitoes, or “midges,” as they’re called in English. In the summer months they swarm en masse around Scottish walkers and campers.

The volunteers are asked to smear the insect repellent on one arm. There is no protection on the other arm. A kind of ‘all you can eat’ for the midges. The company wants to count the number of mosquitoes that land on the unprotected arm.

Still, APS biocontrol says the volunteers aren't bitten very badly. "When a midge lands on your skin, it wanders around a bit before it starts biting," says Dr. The company's Allison Blackwell v BBC. "As soon as the midge has landed, one of the employees will take it off."

According to Blackwell, there is a lot of interest in the volunteer positions. “But that’s probably because we pay people,” she said.

Eaten by swarm

Last week, 34-year-old wildlife photographer James Roddie posted a video on Instagram showing him being attacked by a swarm of midges. He tells the BBC that he personally would not take part in such a test, but that is because I have spent a large part of my working life with midges anyway.”



