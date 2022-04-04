The famous living bridges of India –The roots of trees persuaded and elongated in the shape of a suspension bridge over a river– were included in the provisional list of UNESCO for its coveted status as a World Heritage Site.

The mountainous state of Meghalaya in the northeast has more than 100 of these living bridges in 70 villages, unique structures created by a combination of nature and human ingenuity, but how were they made?

Once a bamboo structure has been stretched across the river, the tree’s roots, usually the rubber tree (Ficus elastica), are enticed and manipulated to intertwine with the bamboo into a strong web.

The roots can gradually grow and strengthen over time, however it is a long and delicate process, in fact in the initial stages only about 15-20 people can cross the bridge in a day, while after some time, they can be up to 50 or more, although they may be necessary up to two decades to complete a living root bridge.

In a remote region like Meghalaya, known as the “Abode of the Clouds” and home to the “wettest place on earth” in Cherrapunji, road construction is not feasible, this is because the topography is a dense jungle dotted with waterfalls, steep slopes , lakes and streams, therefore making the famous living bridges are the only way people in a village can cross a river to reach the other side to grow, sell products, reach out to a doctor, or send children to school.

To make you realize how important these living bridges are, during general elections, horse officials carrying ballot boxes to remote villages have no other means of reaching voters than these natural bridges.

Other details of these living bridges, an icon of India

Known locally as Jingkieng Jrisome bridges are two-story, some are high above a valley, while others are only a few meters above the surface of a river.

A description on the Unesco website it says that I am cultivated by indigenous Khasi tribal communitiesand that these structural ecosystems have behaved for centuries in extreme climatic conditions and enclose a profound harmony between man and nature, validating the resilience of an ancient culture, where collective cooperation and reciprocity were the basic building blocks of life.

“Each living root structure reveals a distinct ethno-botanical path rooted in a profound reciprocity and culture-nature synthesis. The intergenerational growth process of raising a sapling in a sturdy supporting structure under extreme climatic and geographic conditions reveals an exceptional feat and skill, suggesting a masterpiece of human creative genius ”.

The living bridges have not yet obtained the status of world heritage, however by placing them on the Unesco “provisional list”, the Indian government is taking a fundamental step to submit them for examination by the World Heritage Committee.

Morningstar Khongthaw23, is the founder of the Living Bridges Foundationwho builds new bridges and helps preserve old ones, to make you understand his dedication and closeness to the subject, in his village, Rangthylling, there are 20 of these living bridges.

“I am very happy that the knowledge of our elders has been recognized by UNESCO. We want to multiply this knowledge so that future generations will also benefit from it “

Khongthaw said.

Already popular with tourists, the state government has been pushing for the Unesco brand for years in the hope that it will become easier to preserve the bridges and stimulate tourism at the same time, and in this regard it has also expressed itself James Sangmaa cabinet minister in Meghalayawho expressed the enthusiasm of the state in a tweetand then later add:

“Living Root Bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship, but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience and the need to take sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology.”

