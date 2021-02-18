Earth, water, bamboo sticks, boards and zinc is what is needed to build a house, paradoxically, safer in Venezuela. Within these walls and in very precarious conditions live dozens of families in the San Isidro neighborhood, located in eastern Caracas, after fleeing the violence in Güiria, their hometown, in the northeast of the country.

The town, located on the northeast coast of Venezuela, specifically in the state of Sucre, known for fishing and, once, for tourism, has ceased to be a quiet area, according to these displaced people who long for their old life told Efe.

They say that returning to their town is not possible because gangs and organized crime have taken control of the area and the “innocents have paid” a high price.

In the midst of the resistance to telling what happens for fear of reprisals against them or their relatives who still live in Güiria, the inhabitants of the Las Piedras de San Isidro sector remember, with nostalgia, the peace that until a few years ago there was and that now -say- it has become an exchange of fire.

Children playing with a soccer ball in the Las Piedras de San Isidro sector in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo EFE

According to the Venezuelan Violence Observatory (OVV), the Caribbean country is currently the one with the highest number of violent deaths in Latin America. During 2020, 11,891 deaths were registered, which implies a rate of 45.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The invasion



They settled on a vacant lot where, in previous years, a service station operated, which was dismantled when operations ceased. The space was to be used for the construction of a field, but it was invaded by these families who came to the Venezuelan capital without resources to pay for a home.

Some had already been living rented near the community for some time and it was they who began to invade the space two years ago. Now relatives continue to arrive they gave up their comfortable houses in Güiria, where, in addition, the rise in the cost of food and the fall in fishing due to the shortage of gasoline became unbearable.

“This is good here,” said Mrs. Lubirda Hernández in a conversation with Efe in her sister’s small and humble home, while acknowledging that her living conditions are no better than those she had in Güiria.

A home of one of the displaced. Photo EFE

Hernández still does not live in Las Piedras, but his day to day passes there because his sister lives in the sector and because began, more than a year ago, the construction of his home, which today is paralyzed for not having the resources to acquire materials.

The houses are 42 square meters and the land is surrounded by a weed from which animals commonly emerge.

“Right now for us it is not better; we would like to be there (in Güiria), but we, more than anything, we came saving the skin of the boys of us, “Hernández said, adding that in his hometown there are gangs that control the area.

No services

The woman acknowledges that it is difficult to deal with the living conditions in the settlement because they don’t have access to water and it only arrives through cisterns every fifteen days; neither to luz, so they make illegal snags.

The gas must be found themselves, although most of the time they go to felling trees, in a stream that is at the end of the field, to cook on campfires.

Garbage is thrown into this same creek, which also serves as a “source of work” for some men who set out to find copper to sell it and get some money.

Most of the houses in the sector have dirt floors and they are equipped with torn furniture that only denotes the precariousness of their living conditions.

In Güiria they could overcome some of these difficulties, such as access to food, thanks to planting or fishing, but they insist: “You can hardly be there.”

Carlos González, 45, rests inside his house. Photo EFE

“Crime? That I cannot say; everyone knows how that is over there (…) I can’t tell them anything about that because you know how that is, “Carlos González, one of the founders of the sector, told EFE.

González has helped his neighbors build their houses. He knows the trade well and, as he related, he only asks that they give him some food or what they “can” as compensation to be able to live.

The 45-year-old man lives in a house made of boards. He has not been able to finish his clay house because it lacks zinc, an element that stands out as important so that the house does not collapse in the rain.

Hunger

The inhabitants of this area, for the most part, are unemployed. They claim that it is difficult to get a job and are fed by the products that come to them through the government subsidy program known as CLAP or through the solidarity of their neighbors.

In the same way, the smallest ones are fed that, in full development, do not ingest proteins unless they receive them through a nearby solidarity dining room.

However, the dining room founded by an inhabitant of San Isidro, Mervin Narváez, has been paralyzed for two months due to lack of resources and donations.

The woman created, ten years ago, the San Isidro Foundation in order to feed the poorest children in the community and it has depended on the resources provided by the Executive through a school feeding program or on donations from some supermarkets.

She asks for help to be able to continue with the dining room, because since the beginning of the year, she has not been able to cook for the 75 children and the five nursing mothers that she has on the list.

The situation of these people is the reflection of internal displacement that has always existed in Venezuela and that it was almost always driven by study or work opportunities, but it is also a sign of extreme poverty that the Government of Nicolás Maduro figures at 4%, a figure that remains in doubt with a simple tour in the popular areas of Caracas.

Various NGOs, such as HumVenezuela or the National Survey of Living Conditions (Encovi), raise the number of poor to 80% in extreme conditions.

EFE Agency