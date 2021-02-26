Etna, the volcano that rises to the east of Sicily, evokes superlative moments. It’s the volcano most active in Europe and also the largest on the continent.

The show of blazing, loud power that he puts on for days and even weeks, even years, every now and then, is always super spectacular. Fortunately, the latest Etna eruption to capture global attention has caused neither injuries nor evacuations.

But every time it roars dramatically again, it amazes viewers and amazes geologists who dedicate their careers to monitoring each of its tremors, rumbles, and eruptions.

What happens now?

On February 16, Etna erupted, launching towering lava fountains that rolled down the eastern slope of the mountain into the uninhabited valley of the Bove, five kilometers wide and eight kilometers long. The volcano expelled ash and lava stones that bathed the southern slope.

The activity has continued since then, in more or less intense bursts. Burning lava lights up the night sky in striking shades of orange and red. The volcanologists who work at the Etna Observatory, dependent on the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, affirm that it is not known how long will it last this exciting activity.

Although the fascination of the public began with the first dramatic images of this month, the explosive activity began in September 2019, and grew much stronger two months ago. Current activity mainly affects the southeastern crater, which was created in 1971 from a series of fractures.

Safety pin

Etna rises 3,350 meters above sea level and is 35 kilometers in diameter, although volcanic activity modified the height of the mountain over time.

From time to time, the airport in Catania, the largest city in eastern Sicily, has to close for hours or days, when airborne ash makes flying in the area difficult. dangerous. At the beginning of this recent period of eruptive activity, the airport was briefly closed.

But for pilots and passengers flying to and from Catania at night, when the volcano is quieter, the view to the red fire in the dark sky is an exciting spectacle.

Living with a volcano

Etna’s lava flows are largely limited to its uninhabited slopes, so life passes in the cities and towns of the mountain. Sometimes, as in the last days, the lava stones they rain down on the streets, they bounce off cars and rattle rooftops.

But for many residents it seems like a small inconvenience when compared to the benefits that the volcano brings. Lava flows have left fertile farmland. Apple trees and citrus fruits bloom. The reds and whites of Etna are some of the wines most popular in Sicily, from grapes grown on the volcanic slopes.

Tourism generates a lot of income. Hikers and backpackers enjoy views of the often bulging mountain and the sparkling Ionian Sea. For skiers who want slopes without crowds, Etna is a favorite.

Lava flows have left fertile farmland. Photo: AP

Can be deadly

Etna, which inspired ancient Greek legends, suffered dozens of eruptions in its history. An eruption in 396 BC is credited with keeping Carthage’s army at bay.

In 1669, in what is considered the worst known eruption of the volcano, lava buried a strip of Catania, some 23 kilometers away, and devastated dozens of villages. An eruption in 1928 cut a rail route that circled the base of the mountain.

More recently, in 1983, it was used dynamite to deflect lava that threatened inhabited areas. In 1992, the army built a wall of earth to contain the lava, which has been flowing from Etna for months, so that it does not reach Zafferana Etnea, a town of a few thousand inhabitants. At one point, the steaming lava stopped a mile outside the town.

Over the last century, hardly a hiccup in geological time, low-energy explosive eruptions and lava flows, both fed from the summit and from the side vents, have characterized Etna.

Associated Press

ap