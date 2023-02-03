The speech of a young construction engineer against underpaid work has gone viral. In the video shot in a restaurant we see the professional, of which only her name is known (Ornela, ed) in the company of the Ligurian regional councilor Selena Candia. “Do I have to live on 750 euros at the age of 27? But I don’t pay my rent, I don’t live there. That’s why I said no” says the engineer angrily speaking of the salaries that are being offered. The 20-year-old adds: “We need to stop accepting starvation wages. And the left must make it clear that we must stop lowering the bar”. The finished video on TikTok on the profile of councilor Candia, who deals with the opposition of European projects and research in urban planning and has a degree in architecture and engineering, had over 3 thousand interactions between comments and likes.



01:17