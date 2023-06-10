In the last two years of his life, I occasionally phoned Guntram Vesper, who was born in Frohburg near Leipzig in 1941 and died in Göttingen in 2020 after a long illness. The often lengthy conversations resembled his literary works in their detail and the precision with which the writer recalled them. When I asked him about the purpose of constantly thinking about the past, he explained that it would help him understand himself better. It was about the question of how he became the person he was.

Schöffling has now published the volume “Light Games – Essays and Reports”. This continues a series of books with texts by Guntram Vesper, which resembles a work edition; The novel “Frohburg”, the prose collection “North of Love and South of Hate” and the volume of poetry “Tieflandsbucht” have already been published. “Lichtspiele” was edited by Thomas Schaefer, who was able to base his edition on the preliminary work of the author, who had been thinking about the concept of the volume until his death three years ago.

The starting point for the collection are the texts in the book published in 1992, “Light Experiments. darkroom”; they were supplemented by works of a similar character that appeared earlier and, above all, later. “Lichtspiele” is a comprehensive and entertaining volume. Vesper unravels his life’s experiences through his personal interests; it’s about the encounters with books and authors, the process of writing, the history of his family and the places where he lived. Vesper’s narrative goal is clarity on the one hand and the personal relevance of what is portrayed on the other. “Lichtspiele” is an impressive book because the experiences described can be traced back to a subjective motive of the author. Vesper’s sentences have an emotional background and are covered by feelings. The author tells the story precisely, in simple sentences and in clear language. What is striking is the look at the details, at the street where an antiquarian bookshop is located, at the condition of a book that he bought.



Guntram Vesper: “Light Games”. essays and reports. Edited by Thomas Schaefer. Schöffling & Co., Frankfurt am Main 2023. 384 p., hardcover, €30.

In the text “Invited to witness my execution”, Vesper writes that the new travel bag in which he packs his pajamas, which he takes to the meeting of Group 47 in the Pulvermühle inn in 1967, is made of wild bison. There he should read from his texts. A look at this secondary aspect of the trip, i.e. the materiality of the piece of luggage, makes it clear that the author regards the trip to Franconian Switzerland as a holistic experience. In his literature, Vesper follows the laws of mindfulness. The texts of the tape often consist of a sequence of scenes. Each individual sequence serves the narrative logic. The passages stand side by side on an equal footing. So Vesper does not follow any aesthetics of resolution, he does not sum up at the end, the essays and reports have no didactic character. You could open the volume “Lichtspiele” at any point and start reading. The vividness of what is depicted would give an immediate access.