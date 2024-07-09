From António Lemos’s windows you can see the tops of some of the trees in the Belém palace, the official residence in Lisbon of the President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. António’s windows are holes through which the sun, rain or wind enter. He sleeps on a mattress on the floor and covers himself with a quilt that is too flimsy to protect him and his stuffed animals from the winter dawns. António Lemos is 79 years old and worked as a kitchen assistant in some popular restaurants and hotels in Lisbon. He fought for two years in the colonial war in Guinea-Bissau, the worst of the three simultaneous wars that Portugal fought in Africa between 1961 and 1974. He receives a retirement pension of 525 euros a month. For having fought in the name of his country he receives another 175 euros.

-A month?

António laughs and clarifies that it is an annual amount.

For three years he has lived in a dilapidated house, which has no door, electricity, water or gas. He lights himself with candles and washes himself in a public bathroom. Five brightly coloured ties hang from two hangers. “Sometimes I wear one. I never gave up on looking after my appearance, you can’t give up on hygiene. If you do, the road to disaster is quicker,” he says. In the room where he speaks there is a dirty sofa piled high with clothes, a table with a candlestick, a small transistor radio and a fork, as well as a shelf with a religious book, napkins, masks and spare candles.

One Thursday last spring he went to Avenida de la Libertad to celebrate, along with more than 200,000 people, the defeat of the dictatorship half a century ago. António demonstrated despite having plenty of reasons to feel abandoned by democracy, which he greeted with enthusiasm on April 25, 1974.

In the euphoria of their poetic revolution, the Portuguese believed that any utopia was possible. Freedom arrived, but other dreams, such as the right to housing, have become nightmares for people with low incomes like António. Unable to pay rent with his meager pension, the former combatant settled in this abandoned house that he shares with cats and rubbish. Months ago he gave up looking for a decent roof and resigned himself to waiting for an offer of accommodation from some institution.

This pensioner is one of the protagonists of Roofthe latest project by Mário Cruz (Lisbon, 36 years old), twice winner of the World Press Photo for his work in the Philippines and Senegal. It is a book-object presented at the current edition of the Arles Meetings (south of France), published in Portugal by Narrativa and by FotoEvidence internationally. For a decade, the photographer has scoured his city to make visible what no one sees: inhospitable and unhealthy places converted into forced dwellings for those who cannot afford a conventional roof. “I started in 2013, when many people lost their homes during the troika crisis,” he recalls. In those years, almost no one was ashamed of living in ruins. “They asked me to show where they lived to denounce it, so that people would know. When I resumed work in 2019, the attitude had changed and people now prefer not to be identified because they are ashamed of their situation. The housing crisis is not just starting now, it is structural,” the photojournalist points out.

Paula and Carlos live in a house they built in the old warehouse of an abandoned school in Lisbon. They have been robbed several times. They both work, but their salaries do not allow them to live in a better place. Mario Cruz

Lisbon has been in vogue for a few years: it attracts foreign investors, digital nomads, wealthy retirees fleeing the cold and millions of tourists. In 2023 it was declared the best urban destination in Europe at the World Travel Awards. It is dying of success and gentrification is rampant. A cocktail that puts pressure on the real estate market. Portugal has been the fourth country in the European Union where house prices have risen the most since 2015. A crisis that has been going on for a long time and that will take time to resolve, according to Carlos Moedas, mayor since 2021. “Never before now has there been a government that has invested so much in housing, with 560 million euros. There are 1,000 families who receive aid to pay rent and, in addition, every 15 days I give out 30 keys to municipal houses to people who cannot pay anything or have low salaries, such as police officers, teachers, nurses. It had not happened in the previous 10 years, but solving this takes a long time.”

In a list of 24 European cities, Lisbon is the third most expensive: at the end of last year, the price per square metre of rent was 20.80 euros, above Madrid (17.90). Nothing that is within the reach of a Portuguese earning the average salary: 1,505 euros in 2023, compared to 2,128 euros recorded in Spain in 2022.

Many homeless people from Lisbon spend their nights in this abandoned building. A real estate company wants to build a luxury housing complex on this land near the Tagus. Mario Cruz

The tourist paradise is not the country of Roofan exercise in visual poetry that is actually a reckoning with one of the great unfinished business of democracy. “Everyone has the right, for themselves and their family, to a home of adequate size, in conditions of hygiene and comfort and which preserves personal intimacy and family privacy,” says Article 65 of the Portuguese Constitution. “What I have seen is a crumb of reality. It is easier to fall into such a situation than to have a great life, all you need is no savings or to not have your rental contract renewed. It is not acceptable that, in a democratic country, if you have a job or have worked all your life, you do not have the right to decent housing,” Cruz stresses.

None of this is true for the municipal gardener who has built a home in shipping containers. With a monthly salary of 800 euros, he cannot find a flat. “I have not looked for anything lately and I try to save money for later, but 800 euros is not enough for housing, food and bills,” he says. He still lives in the neighbourhood where he was born 55 years ago, but has moved from the family flat where he grew up to the shipping container opposite. The gardener now lives with a cat and numerous birds that occupy a dozen cages. “Animals give me peace of mind, I feel like they are my family.” He gets electricity thanks to an agreement with a neighbour and hopes to one day move to the countryside where he can have all the animals he wants and grow his own vegetable garden.

Mr Silva lives on 500 euros a month. He cannot afford to rent a decent home, and that is why he lives in this house in an unfinished building. Mario Cruz

In addition to the artist’s book, Cruz presented Roof The exhibition is being held in Lisbon, in an empty, run-down building in the heart of the city, surrounded by tourist apartments and astronomically priced housing. The Antigo Recolhimento das Merceeiras was founded to accommodate people in “shameful poverty” and then housed apartments that were emptied decades ago. It belongs to the Santa Casa da Misericórdia, a charity founded six centuries ago with a huge real estate portfolio. The setting is perfect for hosting photographs of the shameful poverty of the 21st century: workers and retirees with ridiculous incomes compared to the current demands of the real estate market. “These people don’t make it into the statistics because they are not on the streets, although they don’t have a home either, they are invisible,” says Cruz, who excluded the homeless or people with addiction problems from his work.

In times of immediacy, he embraced a cause that required patience and delicacy to detect the inhospitable places where someone was struggling to build a home of their own. He observed the city paying attention to certain signs: clothes hanging out to dry next to an abandoned building, a new padlock on a flimsy door, a board over a window gap…

She found young mothers with babies, bricklayers with job uncertainty, couples of precarious workers and retirees. They live among gigantic cracks, invasive ivy and dilapidated roofs. “They are fragile people and they go to live in very fragile places. However, they try to turn it into a home, almost all of them have a rug at the entrance, a table with a tablecloth, a picture hanging, or they leave an umbrella at the door even if it is raining cats and dogs inside,” she points out.

This house in an unfinished building has been used in recent decades by different tenants without resources. Mario Cruz

Many of them cling to religious faith, like António Lemos, who goes to mass every Sunday and has distributed dozens of holy cards of saints and virgins in every room. He fulfills what he considers his duties, including going to vote in elections. It is his way of not succumbing to despair, just as he cleans himself neatly and hides his circumstances from his daughter, who has emigrated to France. “I lie to her so she doesn’t know how I live,” he says.

Even the friends who invite him to dinner from time to time don’t know that he lost his last decent home when Chinese investors bought the property. Now he receives his mail at his sister’s house, who is equally oblivious to his situation. The former combatant who faced a war is paralyzed by modesty. “My sister doesn’t know either. I don’t hide it out of whim, I do it for many reasons. Perhaps shame is one of them, although shame, of what? I don’t hurt anyone, I’m an educated person who can go out on the street with my head held high.”

Mr. Barata (right) lives in the abandoned factory where he worked as a security guard for years. After several months without pay, he lost his apartment and decided to move into the premises he had protected for a long time. Mario Cruz

This empty office building was divided up and inhabited by dozens of destitute Lisbon citizens. Sinister places that are forced housing. Mario Cruz

