A 64-year-old Australian woman from southeastern New South Wales complained of forgetfulness and feelings of depression. After several examinations, an MRI scan showed that the woman had a brain defect that required surgery. During the procedure, the neurosurgeon made a very special discovery. There was an eight-centimeter worm writhing in her brain.
