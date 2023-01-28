In addition to being an excellent actress, the Cuban Livia Brito She has earned the sighs of her followers thanks to her poses as a model, especially when she wears tight-fitting jumpsuits, as was the case with a black one that highlighted everything in sight.

The protagonist of the Mexican soap opera “La Piloto” and “Italian girl comes to marry”, would highlight her stylized figure with a black jumpsuit and transparent, the special thing is that it had a texture in the shape of small diamonds, resembling a complete piece of lace.

To highlight its enormous upper charms, the actress Livia Brito she was wearing a “V” neckline, which was quite pronounced, which would allow us to perfectly appreciate part of her huge beauties.

There were three details with which I would finish highlighting thanks to her dream outfitand it is that on the shoulders it had a small part made of velvet that emphasized this part, as for the cuffs it had a feather texture giving it volume, the third piece was a thin belt.

The flirty video by Livia Brito, she shared it through her social networks, on her official Instagram account, the publication was made on January 17, a couple of days ago, she mentioned that she had forgotten to share it.

As is customary in the beautiful celebrity of melodramas in Mexico, her makeup was quite light, but even so she managed to emphasize her delicate features, the hairstyle that can be seen is an up-do at the bottom accompanied by large earrings as accessories.

Surely this girl has never eaten bread, or pasta, or French fries, what a great body!” commented a fan.

Brito decided to complete his video with a melody that goes perfectly with the occasion and that has become a trend among some TikTok videos, we are talking about Made you look by Megan Trainor.

Since a couple of days Livia BritoConsuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe have shared the news of the premiere of their most recent film, starring the couple of friends, entitled “Unhappy forever”, the Cuban actress is excited about her participation.