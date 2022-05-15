Mexico. Livia Brito now speaks about the alleged attack on a reporter from Ventaneando. The actress denies her and assures that they recorded her again without her permission.

A reporter from Ventaneando has accused Livia Brito of having physically assaulted him just as he was trying to interview her, it is shared on various news portals, and he is very upset with her attitude.

Livia Brito has already come out to give her version of the event and said that they made her feel uncomfortable. The journalist Roberto Hernández is the one who in his Instagram stories accuses Livia of having attacked him: “she is a woman who usually hits, intimidates,” says Roberto.

The same journalist reports that Livia tried to take his cell phone and without giving more details, he anticipates that next Monday all the information will come to light in the Ventaneando program.

Livia, for her part, on Instagram defends herself against Roberto and says that she never attacked him and what she does do is recognize that the tension increased when he chased her trying to get and record her without her consent.

The Cuban woman adds that the journalist asked her for an interview and told her that he would give it to her in minutes, as soon as he fixed a detail, but he went after her recording her and asked her not to chase her or record her because it bothered her, but she did not case.

“What Roberto Hernández did was turn the camera around, put him to bed and continued recording me without my consent,” emphasizes Livia, originally from Cuba and who has lived in Mexico for several years.

We also recommend you read:

After this fact, Roberto has said of Livia Brito that she is characterized by having “violent and aggressive impulses”.