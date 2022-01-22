Livetech da Bahia (WDC Networks) communicated to the market the preliminary prospectus of the public offering for the primary distribution of 334,002 shares in Brazil under the lead coordination of BTG Pactual. The price per share will be fixed after the completion of the procedure for collecting investment intentions from Institutional Investors.

Based on the closing price per share on January 20, 2022, quoted at R$15.15, the total amount of the offering would be R$5.06 million. This amount, however, may vary according to the conclusion of the Bookbuilding Procedure.

According to a Material Fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company, which operates with wireless technology and electronic building security, expects to increase the liquidity and trading volume of shares on the stock exchange with the offering, in order to capture more value for shareholders and the market in general.

