Chihuahua.- The president of the Regional Livestock Union of Chihuahua (Ugrch), Álvaro Bustillos Fuentes, considered Julio Berdegué Sacristán, who will be the head of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), as a prepared person who is expected to listen to the needs of the sector.

The representative of the livestock producers explained that he had the opportunity to meet the next secretary of Sader, who at the time was exposed to the ravages that the sector has suffered during the current federal administration.

He added that it is hoped that with the next secretary the course will be rectified and a path will be taken that benefits the primary sector, which, he said, is the most backward in the country.

He explained that Ugrch is number one in the country in terms of traceability, genetics and health, and something can be taught to the rest of the country about what is currently being done in the organization.

Regarding the appointment of Marcelo Ebrard as head of the Ministry of Economy, he pointed out that he has extensive experience, as he has always been an international interlocutor.

Julio Antonio Berdegué Sacristán is an agricultural engineer who is the regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

He earned his Bachelor of Science (BS) in Agricultural Science from the University of Arizona College of Agriculture from 1977 to 1980. From 1981 to 1982 he attended the Department of Agronomy at the University of California, where he earned his Master of Science (MS) in Agronomy.

He holds two PhDs, one in Genetics from the Department of Agronomy and Genetics Group at the University of California and another in Social Sciences from the Innovation Studies Group at Wageningen University.