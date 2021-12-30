The warning comes in light of what the security services in Egypt announced recently, when they arrested the owner of a factory for processing livestock intestines in the Dekheila area of ​​Alexandria, north of Cairo.

The authorities accused the owner of the factory of working without a license, engaging in an illegal activity and commercial fraud, explaining that he collects animal intestines, prepares them and puts them up for sale in the market. More than 3 tons of cattle intestines were seized in the factory, which they described as salted “grafts” in drums without commercial data and of unknown source.

Veterinarian Samar Abdel Rahman told “Sky News Arabia”, “The intestines and entrails of the carcasses are considered among the important treasures for many, as they are not only used as food, but are also included in many other food and medical industries, to the point that specialists call them the treasure of massacres because they generate millions of pounds.” and dollars if they are exported abroad.

She explained that “it is common practice to use the intestines of cattle in making famous Egyptian dishes, such as sausage or mambar, or in popular restaurants known as Al-Samin.”

And she continued: “But the intestines of cows are also used in the manufacture of meat and bone powders that are used in processed meat and chicken broth, and the waste of animal guts is thermally treated for use in the manufacture of poultry feed.”

She explained that the intestines of animals are also exported abroad for the manufacture of surgical threads used in the medical field.

However, Abdel Rahman warned of “cheating operations” when selling the guts and intestines of livestock, especially in the field of food, where the intestines of cows are mixed with the intestines of donkeys, for example, because the prices of donkeys are cheap.

And she noted that “the meat and intestines of donkeys can be distinguished in general from the rest of the types of meat and intestines, whether from cows, buffalo, goats, sheep or others that are allowed to be eaten, through several points, including that each type of meat has a special color, the meat of cows is bright red and fat. Yellow, as for the meat of buffaloes is red to brown and its fat is white, while the meat of goats and sheep tends to stick to the hair, but the meat of donkeys is dark brown and tends to bluish, as well as their intestines.

And the veterinarian continued: “The smell of donkey meat and intestines is very bad, especially after cooking, and the fibers of donkey meat are prominent and clear, and the fat of this meat is few and different from the fat we know, as its color tends to copper or blue close to black, and when cooking donkey meat also forms a green layer above Her soup smelled of horses.”

She stressed that “the talk here applies to what is sold in the local markets, while the intestines and viscera imported from abroad are under the supervision of the General Authority for Veterinary Services, and the directorates of veterinary medicine spread across Egypt tighten control over the markets to secure food for citizens.”

Abdel Rahman explained that “there are many diseases that may be transmitted from the intestines of animals to humans, if they are corrupted, or if they are slaughtered outside official slaughterhouses, or when they are imported from unknown sources.”

She pointed out that “a person may develop food poisoning if he eats the guts or intestines of animals from unreliable sources, because they may contain some types of harmful bacteria as well as some types of toxic fungi and viruses, which may cause countless diseases, infect humans with vomiting and diarrhea and may reach up to Death, because the intestine may carry the deadly tuberculosis or sarcocyst parasite.

On the other hand, Mamdouh Abu Hajeish, an Egyptian butcher, told Sky News Arabia, “The cattle contain a lot of what is described as houshi and fruits, as their stomachs are extracted from the carcass, including the intestines (intestines) and used in the work of (Al-Mambar), as well as the spleen. And the handkerchief that surrounds the stomach and is used in (tarab).”

Abu Jahish added that “the viscera also includes the brain and is used in making brain sandwiches,” noting that a kilo of viscera is sold for an amount not exceeding 40 pounds, but he stressed that its validity in the case of proper storage and salting does not exceed 40 days, “otherwise it rots and its color changes and appears on it.” Black and white markings.

Al-Butcher explained: “There are some unscrupulous people who use many spices in foods made from the intestines to hide their damage, so when you find the taste of spices dominating the food, you immediately suspect its invalidity.”