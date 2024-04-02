The prospecting is not the most promising for Mexico's livestock sector. According to estimates by the Damages Committee, the Mexican Association of Insurance and Finance Agents (Amasfac), more than 50 percent of agricultural producers of the country would lose their investments due to the drought that is currently plaguing the country. And despite the crisis that has loomed in the Mexican countryside in recent seasons, less than 50 percent of the producers in the mexican countryside They have insurance. This increases the vulnerability of ranchers, who can no longer find the door due to water scarcity.

THE LEADER OF THE ranchers in Mazatlán, José Antonio Lizárraga Rivera, cannot find a way to resolve the lack of water in the northern region of the municipality, where the cost of the death of each head of livestock due to lack of water is already being assessed. For a few weeks now, wells have been dug to draw water, but they cannot find it in the places where there used to be, so they hope the situation will improve. We'll see how the outlook looks for the members of the region, because although it is said that this is an area to develop an important dairy basin, with these shortcomings little results will be achieved, at least in the short term.

THE LIVESTOCKS OF Ahome They are going to know what their leader Rosario Marín Valdez is made of as they enter the difficult stage due to the lack of water. Some already put on the huarache before getting thorns, asking the president of the Local Livestock Association to manage support to save their herds, due to the lack of vital liquid in the canals. And with the closure of the dams, which is just around the corner, there will be no water for the livestock. That is why from now on they are asking the leader to move before the emergency catches them off base. It is Rosario Marín's opportunity to strengthen his leadership, that does give them a favorable response, and if not, it will undermine him.

LIVESTOCK FARMERS OF THE municipality of Salvador Alvarado They assure that they are already beginning to resent the shortage of food for the animals. Adolfo Angulo López, president of the Local Livestock Association, assured that it is expected that they will have serious problems supplying their herds with food, since they are currently working with bean, sorghum and chickpea pasture, but it provides few nutrients and this affects the quality of the meat of live cattle.