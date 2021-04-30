It is often said that, in terms of technological incorporation, agriculture goes by elevator and livestock has gone by stairs. It is time for agricultural production to make a place for meat production in that elevator, because more and more are farmers who collect information exhaustively, analyze it and make decisions based on it to improve not only the productive indices, but also, to retrace a sustainable path.

In fields with 60% of livestock aptitude, the Comisso, Ricardo, the father, and Federico, the son, achieve an interesting mixture of grains, meat, service crops and pastures, which allows them to round off an agile and well complete cycle approach. nourished. They have organized a rotation and integration of fields that fulfill a different role according to their setting. Some are purely livestock, others mixed where the rearing, wintering and copies of the cabin are done.

With this package, they achieve 93% pregnancy, 90% calving and weaning 87%. In addition, they achieve a global production of 323 kilos per hectare (kg / ha) including the feedlot with a load of 1.4 cow equivalent per hectare. Some of these numbers and various management issues were shared virtually in a conference organized by the Institute for the Promotion of Argentine Beef (IPCVA).

They work with the Aberdeen Angus breed that Ricardo’s father incorporated in 1960. Since 1995 they decided to join as a herd because they wanted to develop “the ideal bulls for our breeding, a moderate animal, with ease of fattening and precocity as to guarantee precocious breeding. 15 months, ”said Comisso.

In addition to Ricardo, in the company there are partners Marcela, his wife and co-owner, Federico, in charge of the agriculture part, and Marcelo (accountant) and Estaban (industrial engineer), who, although they are not in the daily, contribute to the family business.

At the moment, they have a herd of 1000 bellies of which 150 are pure pedigree and the rest pure controlled. The surplus of bulls is sold.

Some 2268 hectares are managed in Guaminí, in fields with rough soils, and about 800 hectares in the Daireaux district, on sandy and flooded soils. 58% is owned land, the rest rented. The historical average rainfall since 1971 is 791 mm (maximum in 1998 with 1202 mm and minimum in 2019 with 449 mm).

“The selection in the herd is done under the same conditions as the commercial herd, allocating pastures or natural fields for breeding and for breeding pastures and winter greens without supplement, supplementation only begins after 18 months for the completion of the steers, “said Comisso.

Service

“The commercial cow herd receives service from November to January, for 90 days, while the 15-month-old heifers enter in November and December, with 60 days, and 2.5 to 3% of bulls are used according to the lots. ”Comisso said. And he added: “After 15 months we are doing well.”

The entore is made with a weight of 260-270 kilos on heifers selected for aptitude worksl. “We have first-lambing herds that don’t require too much attention than usual and we do well with this,” he said.

The cows are in mixed fields or in agricultural fields. And they are managed in what Comisso calls “grazing cells.” “We call it a grazing cell at the beginning of the rotation that we set up in each season, which includes pastures and harvest stubble,” he said.

“Permanently the body condition is observed to take the measures that are requiredEither to speed up or slow down the rotation and to take measures in time to avoid collapses later in the reproduction ”, Comisso said.

The farmer highlighted that in the ranking of the upper Angus belly published annually by the Argentine Angus Association, there are 16 mothers who “stand out for their precociousness, ease of calving, calving interval and weaning weight of the calves.”

Keys to rearing

In “Santa Elena” (this is the name of the establishment where days ago a virtual field trip was made) the production of calves, the rearing of males and females is carried out.

“Once the animals are weaned in March and April, they begin the grazing cycle on pastures and then continue on winter greens and cover crops that are made in the establishment,” said Federico Comisso.

Federico and Ricardo Comisso, father and son, in a batch of heifers with the first calf close to weaning.

“For us it is key to plan grazing to achieve the most efficient consumption possible and achieve the greatest possible weight gain that allows, as a maximum objective, to remove as many steers as possible from the field,” he said.

Rotation of 10 years!

“In Santa Elena we propose a 10-year rotation in a rotatable area of ​​1,282 hectares of the 1,462 that the field has,” said Federico Comisso. Four years are done with permanent pastures and six years with annual agricultural crops, the rotatable unit is 128 hectares.

They come out of the 4 years of pastures with rye sown in March-April “because it resists dryness a little more, and the soil provided by the pastures, which is generally quite dry, can hold up better.” Then there is sunflower, the following year wheat, which are the best wheats, because “they are made with phosphorous fertilization only, urea is not used and they give the highest yields and better quality, as a consequence of the nitrogen provided by the pasture,” said Comisso.

After that wheat is a winter green, oats and vetch, and on top of that ultra low density late corn. “As with wheat, it takes advantage of the nitrogen provided by the vicia and what was left of the pasture and these corns are not refertilized with nitrogen,” said the producer. Then there is sunflower, and wheat and barley in the ninth and tenth year ”.

Thus, one year there are 128 planted pastures, 384 hectares of pastures from other years, 128 hectares of rye, 128 of oats / vetch, 256 of wheat, 128 hectares of barley, 256 of sunflower and 128 of corn.

Feedlot management

In the corrals, the objective proposed by the Comisso is enclose animals not less than 350 kilos, a weight that, under normal conditions, is very easy to reach from March to March.

The sales target is a heifer of 420-430 net kilos. “In the period of closure, termination, which exceeds 60-70 days, we seek to give it the touch you ask for, that the market demands”Said Federico Comisso. And he added: “For that we use corn grain that we produce in all the company’s fields and with a protein core.”

It should be noted that everything that is done in agriculture in Santa Elena has a 30-year history of direct sowing. Only in very specific and strategic cases is a scarifier used.

“The next premise is to keep the soil covered all year round, diversify crops, keep roots alive for as long as possible and animal integration in agricultural schemes,” said Federico Comisso. And he highlighted: “In both wheat and corn, the livestock-agriculture combination is clearly influencing, because these corn are not fertilized with nitrogen, they only require phosphorous fertilization.”

For the Comisso, lLivestock is important to maintain soil health and contributes to less input-dependent and more productive agriculture. Federico Comisso stressed that “the numbers show the beneficial impact of livestock on agriculture.”

“Cows are biological converters and sowers of microorganisms throughout the entire area of ​​the properties, thereby contributing to improve the health of the soils, ”added Ricardo.

A “race of regularity”

“If the company is not profitable, it is not sustainable; and if it is not sustainable, it is not profitable ”, declared Ricardo Comisso at the closing.

And he used a metaphor from motorsport: “For us it is essential not to look for the lap record but to make of this a race of regularity where production is stable over the years and the fertility and integrity of the soils be maintained ”.

“It is more profitable and less problematic to work with nature and not against nature, this is what we are looking for both in agriculture and livestock,” reinforced Comisso.

In this sense, he put planning on a pedestal as the mother of all businesses. “Planning is key to work less and achieve more, you have to have a good production, financial, grazing and land use plan,” he said.

In closing, a message that fits all farmers: “The first thing we have to transform is the mentality of the producer, because this is what allows us to be open to the incorporation of new technologies and the advances that are taking place vertiginously”.

Livestock news

“We need a ladder to get out, not a shovel to continue digging the well” “The agricultural producer sells his production at the price paid by the market, buys inputs at the price they sell him and pays freight in both directions, it is clear that we do not handle prices, but if the decision to produce more or liquidate stock is in the hands of the producer based on whether the input-product relationship is convenient or not, “summarized Ricardo Comisso when asked by Clarín Rural about the livestock news that receives information on various fronts.

Comisso pointed out that “if the terms are unfavorable, the liquidation occurs by necessity or by change to another more profitable agricultural activity.”

In this sense, the usual. Production can be complicated by climatic issues according to each zone and that are, in the medium and long term, surmountable. “But the price distortion caused by government measures based on the situation and with little prospective analysis, are the ones that have the most incidence since they lead to the deterioration of production in a generalized way.”

From the moment the breeder decides to incorporate a belly into service until its production is placed on the market, 3 years or more elapse. “The measures taken between 2007 and 2010 caused the loss of 12 million heads, the meat increased by 220% and we are still trying to recover the stock,” lamented Comisso.

And he added: “Substitute meats, with the current prices of protein and energy concentrates, cannot compete favorably with meat produced mainly from pasture in Argentine fields, a situation that does not occur in other parts of the world and in this context, the conjunctural devices to control prices help little and at some point we will suffer the consequences ”.

The livestock producer also pointed to the increase in prices and inflation in general, but warned: “It is true that the increase in the price of meat (not greater than that of other components) has a negative impact on the basic family basket, but it is also true that andThere is an erosion of wages caused by inflation that it never succeeds in matching”. For this reason, “as long as the root causes that generate inflation are not attacked, it will be difficult for us to get out of the hole we are in and we need a good ladder to get out of that hole and not a shovel to continue deepening it.”