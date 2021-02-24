Why do we tell about his life? The dossier of thought addresses this question under the title “Autobiographies” and from the pen of five authors. Magali Rigaill explains how Jean-Paul Sartre evokes his childhood according to a rhetorical device that seals a “Farewell to philosophy”. Michel Cochet explains that David Hume uses his life to pursue his philosophical quest. Gérard Bras emerges from the words of Jean-Toussaint Desanti his conceptualization of “Stalinism”. Stéphane Bonnet wonders about the “I” – or “we” or “he” – used by Augustine to transform the story into praise and to install man in a vertical relationship to God. Finally, René Lacroix sagaciously details the ambiguous relationship that Chateaubriand has with the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte. This issue also contains an article by Fabienne Maillard on training certifications, a focus on Marcellesi’s work presented by Régine Delamotte, as well as an analysis of “Rape as a weapon of war”, by Anne-Marie Roucayrol.