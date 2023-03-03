Every few days we receive the news of a femicide. Like one drop after another, we risk normalizing that women are killed for the fact of being women. And that, with greater subtlety and less visibility, other forms of violence occur on our bodies on a daily basis. From social organizations, and especially the feminist movement, we try to focus on these situations and find a way for society and institutions to react more forcefully.

Searching for ways to identify, denounce and overcome sexist violence, we direct our gaze towards art, a place from which it is not possible to directly change reality, but rather the imaginaries, those symbolic places from which violence is produced, normalized or delegitimized. violence.

There are many contemporary artists who decide to address the issue in their creations. And, through different artistic languages ​​such as performancemusic, mural, poetry, photo, painting, embroidery or video, among others, put on the table, starting from different approaches and perspectives, this unbearable reality.

From a courageous first person, Rosa Chávez, a K’iche’ Mayan poet from Guatemala, confronts violence head-on. In her poems it is shown almost permanently, but she allows herself to choose how to tell it: (…) let this rage that bulges out my eyes / come out in sweet words / fine words, shaken, burst (…). We find, in her writing, a way to go beyond violence to, without hiding or denying it, place ourselves in a place of possibility and agency.

i like scars

because there the pain found its way

regrowth of skin

getting stronger the skin and the heart

right where there was blood, where there was wound

His themes are violence, dignity, community or memory. And it is the women, beginning with herself, who are the protagonists of her verses in a clear feeling of belonging, of genealogy. (…) and it’s me and my mother and my grandmother/ and I’m all and none (…). Rosa writes to regain a transgressive, emancipating power. She talks about using the arts to rewrite our stories and, linking her creation to healing, she tries to collectivize her individual experience and thus position liberating, counter-hegemonic narratives.

Lorena Wolffer is a Mexican artist and cultural activist, especially known for her performances, installations, and photography. In its trajectory it evolves from individual actions, such as While we were sleeping (The Juárez Case)to others that he calls participatory cultural interventions such as replica walls either evidence, where the public takes center stage. With increasing clarity and frequency, the artist generates spaces open to participation in which she gives up the power of the story to put it in the hands of the people involved. In this journey, from the singular to the plural, she facilitates enunciation spaces for the experiences of many who, together, generate a different statement.

Through his work, Wolffer seeks to change culture from culture. He lucidly states that only formal and legal changes will not be useful when inequalities are fundamentally rooted in culturally rooted ideas and beliefs.

With a long experience in performances Of great impact for the approach to sexist violence, Pilar Albarracín is a pioneer of feminist creation in Spain. Her work also covers other disciplines such as weaving, installation, drawing, photography or video. It is often said that she is recognized more abroad than within our country, when one of the main issues, or perhaps for that reason, is the questioning of some of the clichés about Spanish women and, especially, Andalusian women, those of their land.

In works like Molesthe Serie Meat and Time, Long live Spain!, or the installations and photographs around the express pot, shows with humor and irony, but also crudeness, the violence suffered by women. His pieces, of great visual and aesthetic power, are full of content, depth. A beautiful work, without a message, does not make sense to her.

In Bolivia the tradition of mural painting is enormous. It is a country where the walls speak and they do so with a wealth of styles and content, in some cases highly politically charged. La Hef is, in addition to being a muralist, an illustrator and teaches workshops. And she has a specific commitment to the environment, from ecofeminist perspectives. They are also raping the earth, they are abusing it, she says.

He is interested in the mural because it is an art that people find without looking for it and thus, showing certain ideas on the walls, they remain in the memory of those who contemplate them. Somehow it shakes them up, it takes them out of where they are.

Xiomara Fortuna, musician, composer and singer, celebrates the black woman that she is, also addressing racism through her music and valuing Afro-Dominican identities. Her intention is that her songs generate hope, provide people with tools for life, give them good times.

An example of this is his first album, From the hill to the plain, made up of lyrics written by organized peasant women in the 80s that she shaped into songs. She sings jazz, where she honors black women who interpreted this music. All of her extensive discography describes her way of being in the world.

We had the opportunity to talk virtually with these five artists on October 26, 2022. The proposal came from InteRed, an ONGD that is committed to addressing violence through artistic methodologies. And that, for many of these actions and projects, it has the support of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The artists inspire, guide and accompany us on the path of dealing with these issues from less well-trodden places. Complicity with them and the promotion of creative strategies in the task of achieving lives free of sexist violence are increasingly essential tools if we want to achieve real and profound transformations. As Lorena Wolffer recounted, why not try to change the culture from the culture itself, generating new symbols. They are making them available to us.

In the murals of La Hef, denunciation is connected with beauty. Her works show predominantly women, but also men, living in harmony with animals and plants. In this photograph, a woman grows birds from her stomach, the place where emotions are perceived, in an attitude that we perceive as liberating. On loan from La Hef ‘En el piel del otro’ is a collaborative performance directed by Pilar Albarracín in which many women in flamenco dresses lie on the ground. It arose to commemorate the bombing of Guernica and, occupying the entire space, they appear placed at the entrance of an exhibition, making it difficult for the public to access it. Ceded by Pilar Albarracín ‘Replica walls’ (2008) is a work by Lorena Wolffer. She explains her creation this way: “Four replica walls were set up, each one bearing the phrase: ‘I am a woman and I have been the victim of violence by a man. This is my name and this is what I have to say to my attacker.’ Over a span of approximately four hours, dozens of women wrote their responses while hundreds of people read and watched. (…) In the end, the walls were completely filled”. Ceded by Lorena Wolffer Photograph of the work of the poet Camilla Camerlengo based on the work of Rosa Chávez at the AWAS Theater. Ceded by Camilla Camerlengo Xiomara Fortuna is known as ‘the queen of fusion’ for her original music, which draws on rhythms such as jazz, reggae, pop, rock, Latin, merengue and bachata. On loan from Xiomara Fortuna

Holm Oak Villanueva Lorenzana She is an Art Historian, Teacher and Feminist Cultural Manager.

