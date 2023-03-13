The girl starred in Lives on the edge a few years ago. Here she is today really unrecognizable after her pregnancy.

Lives on the edge it is a very popular program all over the world. It tells the story of those who intend to fight against obesity by accepting the program of the famous doctor Nowzaradan to get back in shape. Over the course of the ten editions there have been people who have touched the hearts of the spectators with their stories.

Like that of Christina Phillips that we met during the second edition of the program. Christina when she turned to Dr Nowzaradan he was 22 years old and weighed 290 kilos. Her with sacrifice and dedication when she came out of the Houston clinic she weighed 100 kilos less. An important step that certainly had to be managed over time.

Today Christina has radically transformed her life. When she was still being treated in the clinic she said she was very convinced and motivated to lose weight and get back in shape and she exceeded her initial goals. Then obviously the spotlight of the program went out on her but today the girl is truly reborn.

The former patient of Dr Nowzaradan has radically changed his life. A few days ago she published a shot on her social profiles where she looks really in excellent shape.

It is not clear how much her weight is now but Christina has really lost weight. In addition, in recent years she has also become a mother. Today she continues to have a very strict diet and she makes many sacrifices to keep fit.

Today she lives a new life alongside her husband and son. The shot of her obviously received thousands of likes from the fans who followed her path on her TV and now they finally see her happy and reborn. Even the comments of approval and compliments were many under the photo.