Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Playing “offended liver sausage” is “not statesmanlike”: Melnyk’s tip against Scholz caused an uproar. And the Ukrainian ambassador is still following.

Kyiv – Wolfgang Ischinger, the former chairman of the Munich Security Conference and former German ambassador to America, calls on the Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk to moderate things.

The Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk called Chancellor Olaf Scholz an “offended liverwurst” and made fun of the fact that he was “not acting in a very statesmanlike manner”. He was reacting to the Chancellor’s decision, who canceled a trip to Kyiv shortly after the Ukrainian government had disinvited the German President: Frank-Walter Steinmeier was not welcome at a meeting of various presidents in Kyiv because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj accused of his previous pro-Russia policies.

After the “liver sausage” insult against Scholz on Twitter: “… stop for a moment” appropriate?

“Dear Andrij Melnyk,” Ischinger said on Wednesday afternoon (May 4) on Twitter, “it’s better to pause for a moment. You are an accredited ambassador here and you risk damaging the Ukrainian cause with your strong slogans. Years ago, I advised Richard Grenell (ex-US Ambassador): “Explain your country’s policies, but do not try to tell your host country what to do.” say what it has to do”).

When asked on Twitter where Ambassadors Grenell and Melnyk were comparable, Ischinger explained the concept of the diplomatic code of conduct: “As an ambassador, you are accredited to the host government and thus enjoy certain privileges such as diplomatic immunity. However, this also results in certain rules of conduct. See the Vienna Convention. It would be different if you were a journalist or a member of parliament, for example.”

Criticism of Melnyk also from Wolfgang Kubicki: “Olaf Scholz is not a sausage”

Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki from the FDP had also criticized Melnyk’s attack: “Olaf Scholz is not a sausage, he is the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany”, the deputy FDP chairman defended the Chancellor’s feelings according to the German Press Agency and said: “This applies to respect it.”

Liverwurst joke after withdrawal from Zelenskyj’s visit continues: “It’s a good product”

Now the Ukrainian ambassador found that the liverwurst joke could be warmed up again: he posted a title of Thuringian general about Steinmeier being uninvited and teasing the German chancellor: “Liverwurst is a good product after all,” the newspaper captioned its article with the opinion of a saleswoman. On Twitter, he announces that he “100 percent agrees” with the title and clarifies this with a laughing emoji.

Recently, CDU leader Friedrich Merz was unexpectedly received by Ukrainian President Selenskyj during his current visit to Ukraine. During the visit, the leader of the opposition assured the country attacked by Russia that Germany would continue to show solidarity in the future: “Germany stands by Ukraine and its courageous people,” said Merz. (mvz with dpa)