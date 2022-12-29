The networks commanded by jurgen klopp They have already returned to activity after the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Last Thursday, December 22, they played the League Cup round of 16 against Manchester City and unfortunately they were eliminated by Manchester City after falling 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.
In the same way, they returned to action on date 15 of the Premier League on Boxing Day by visiting the astonville and they won 1-3.
Now, once again, they play in the British championship on Matchday 16 of the Premier League, where they rank sixth in the general classification and will face Leicester Citya team that is not going through its best moment and is located in thirteenth place.
- Liverpool XI
Q: Alisson Becker – After his participation in the World Cup, the Brazilian goalkeeper is back in the starting goal for the Reds.
RHP: Trent-Alexander Arnold – The English youth player returned to action with the club and remains the permanent starter on the right flank.
CB: Joel Matip – The footballer of African descent has been gaining ownership over Joe Gomez.
CB: Virgil van Dijk – One of the captains and the benchmark for the Reds’ defense, there is no objection for one of the best central defenders in the world.
LI: Andrew Robertson – In the same way, a player of the old guard who has more than owned the left wing of the team.
MC: Jordan Henderson – The captain of the institution is an inflatable in midfield, after his participation in Qatar 2022 he is back.
MC: Fabinho – He is another of those who has continued as owner of contention before the departure of several important players in that area and he has remained.
MC: Thiago Alcantara – The Spanish footballer has been gaining more prominence with the team and would remain as a starter.
DCD: Mohamed Salah – The goalscorer and benchmark of the Reds’ attack, is a very important piece for the club
DC: Darwin Nunez – The Uruguayan youth came to give the club that generational change and has immediately made a place for himself
INN: Oxlade-Chamberlain – Another of the players who has remained in the institution for a long time in the club waiting for his opportunity as a starter, lately he has been able to have more participation as a starter compared to other seasons.
