Mohamed Salah’s tears will probably be remembered as well as the duel between his Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain, from which many football fans wanted it to never be kicked off. After the 1: 4 defeat in the penalty shootout, in which only the Egyptian itself was the first shooter Liverpools to overcome the outstanding PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Salah alone went to the stadium outcome. Some colleagues tried to cheer him up, but the striker could not be comforted by anyone. Because Salah probably felt that in the stadium on the Anfield Road, more had just been lost than a round of 16 of the Champions League – for his club, for his team and for himself.