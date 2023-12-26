Liverpool closed its 2023 year with a 0-2 victory against Burnley. The Reds got the three points thanks to the scores of Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota. Klopp's men now have a few days to rest before returning to their demanding schedule. To start 2024, they will play six games and in three different competitions. These are their next games:
Liverpool opens the 2024 year of the Premier League by hosting a very uncomfortable rival in Newcastle. Klopp's men arrive halfway through the season in a privileged position and with the feeling that they can win all competitions.
For the second time in less than a month Arsenal and Liverpool will meet, this time fighting to get past the third round of the FA Cup.
Liverpool's first three games in 2024 will be in three different competitions. Klopp's men host Fulham in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals.
Liverpool begins 2024 with a very intense schedule, playing 6 games in January and all of them important. Bournemouth might seem like an affordable rival, but there's a reason they call them “the giant killer.”
Liverpool's penultimate game in January will be the second leg of the EFL Cup. Klopp's team knows how important it is to get a good result in the first leg, and they will try to take the tie to Craven Cottage practically doomed.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Newcastle
|
January 1
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
January 7th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
January 10
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
|
Bournemouth
|
January 21st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
January 24
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
