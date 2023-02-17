The commitments of the maximum English competition continue for the Liverpool that he directs Jurgen Klopp. The team needs to recover that regularity that they enjoyed so much in the past. It doesn’t look like an easy game for Klopp’s men, but it’s a very good opportunity to get the three points and send a positive message to the fans who need it so much.
Next, we will analyze what would be the ideal eleven that Klopp would put up to face the newcastle in the Premier.
BY: Alisson – The Brazilian is the most reliable and safe option that Liverpool have. Very surely it will be the headline against Newcastle.
RHP: Alexander-Arnold – Another of the most important protagonists of this team when progressing is Trent Alexander-Arnold. He will very surely be the starting side.
CB: Van Dijk– The best Liverpool defender, without a doubt. Despite not being in his best moment, he is always the best option over any other.
CB: Matip – He was part of the last team that won the Premier and there are some chips that must be kept to keep up. Matip would be one of them.
LI: Robertson – As usual, Robertson is one of those who cannot be missing. He will surely be the headline count Newcastle.
MC: Fabinho – The Brazilian is always in Klopp’s team when he is physically available. If nothing goes wrong, there would be no reason not to put it.
MC: Henderson – Another of Liverpool’s protagonists for the gestation area is Henderson. When he’s around, the game cleans up and gets a lot better. He surely he will start out.
MC: Naby Keita – He played a pretty decent game in the previous match and in Thiago’s absence, he could be a good alternative to energize attacking transitions.
IS: Gakpo – Despite the fact that he has not achieved his best form and pace, the Dutchman can always contribute at a decisive moment. He very surely will have participation as a starter against Newcastle.
ED: Mine. Salah – The leader of this team, without a doubt. The Egyptian always plays and I don’t think that against Newcastle it will be any different.
DC: Darwin Nunez – He is far from his best moment and streak as a scorer, but surely with the addition of minutes he will be able to return to that version that is so expected.
What the Liverpool line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson
Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Keita
strikers: Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo
