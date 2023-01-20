Liverpool face Chelsea on Saturday in a vital league match for both. The two teams are far from the European positions and a setback could leave them with almost no chance of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League, which would mean a multimillion-dollar budget cut and the impossibility of maintaining their great squads.
For this meeting the networks They have some important casualties such as Darwin Núñez, who, although he is jinxed, there is a lot of hope placed on him. Neither will Luis Díaz, nor Diego Jota, nor Van Dijk, which leaves Klopp with few alternatives for the match against the blues.
BY: ALISSON– He is a real life saver, without him, Liverpool would be in even lower positions. He will not be able to miss the appointment.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– is being the great disappointment of the season. It is still a terrible level and Liverpool is considering signing a replacement.
CB: JOEL MATIP– will be chosen to replace Van Dijk, and although the Dutchman is very important, Matip has proven to compete very well.
CB: IBRAHIMA KONATE– His level has dropped a lot, but he is expected to return to the level of the previous season.
LI: ANDREW ROBERTSON– It’s very important and it’s being one of the few salvageable this season at Liverpool.
CDM: FABINHO– The Brazilian midfielder has lost his ability to recover the ball and Liverpool is noticing it, against Chelsea he must once again be that octopus that allows the networks counter.
MVI: THIAGO– If he manages to be regular and not get injured, Liverpool will be at the top again, his quality is unique.
MVD: HENDERSON– The years weigh heavily, but at this time Liverpool needs your leadership to return to compete at the best level.
DC: FIRMINO– has been relegated to a very secondary role, no longer that great partner for Salah, but given the loss of Núñez, Klopp could give him another chance.
ED: MOHAMED SALAH– Good games for Liverpool tend to come from flashes of genius from the Egyptian. We’ll see if he’s inspired or not.
IE: GAKPO – Klopp is likely to test the Dutchman on the wing given how little impact he had as a center forward in the previous game.
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson
Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago
strikers: Salah, Gakpo, Firmino.
#Liverpools #starting #lineup #face #Chelsea #Premier #League
Leave a Reply