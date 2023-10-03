Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) vs Liverpool Tickets☑️ Watch Liverpool in a European game 🔥 Dm me – we got singles / pairs / 4’s ect 📩✅#LFCTickets #LFCSpares #LFCFamily pic.twitter.com/AExpcGmvoM — TheTicketHub (@TheTicketHub_) September 28, 2023

On the other hand, in the Premier Leaguethose led by the German Jurgen Klopp They come from falling 2-1 against Tottenham. The team discounted through the Dutch Cody Gakpo, who left at halftime due to a knee injury and could be out for a long time. This happened when the Italian side Destiny Udogie It impacted his ankle, forcing his body to twist unnaturally, although this happened before he scored his target. It was the Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink who commented that the forward is expected to be out for several weeks, adding that ‘if everything goes well, a few weeks’. Therefore, he could return until November, but if it is much more serious, it is speculated that it would be six to eight weeks.

In addition, Darwin Nunez He also suffers from a knee injury, apart from the Spaniard Thiago Alcantara He has a hip injury and will be out for several days.

🚑 Cody Gakpo will be out until the international break. A scan has since eased fears that he faces a long spell in dry dock, missing Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield and Sunday’s game against Brighton. ✍️ @JamesPearceLFC pic.twitter.com/5gavVtSNZn — EstoEsAnfield ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (19🏆) (@estoesanfield_) October 2, 2023

Europa League mode 🔛 We’ve entered yet another European week! If you’ve already bought a ticket to go to Anfield this Thursday, you have until Wednesday 6pm to pick it up in our fanshop. 💫 pic.twitter.com/EjhEcDMcek — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 2, 2023

A disappointing result but a battling performance full of grit and determination. Thank you for your brilliant support. Back to it next week, together ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/FwSQedxd4q — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2023