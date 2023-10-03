This Thursday, October 5, the Liverpool receives the Union Saint-Gilloise in Anfield for Day 2 of the UEFA Europa Leagueduel corresponding to Group Ewhich leads the English team with three units, while the Belgian club is third with one point.
In their international championship debut, the Reds they came back 1-3 to LASK Linz thanks to the many of the Uruguayan Darwin Nunezthe Colombian Luis Diaz and the egyptian Mohamed Salah.
On the other hand, in the Premier Leaguethose led by the German Jurgen Klopp They come from falling 2-1 against Tottenham. The team discounted through the Dutch Cody Gakpo, who left at halftime due to a knee injury and could be out for a long time. This happened when the Italian side Destiny Udogie It impacted his ankle, forcing his body to twist unnaturally, although this happened before he scored his target. It was the Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink who commented that the forward is expected to be out for several weeks, adding that ‘if everything goes well, a few weeks’. Therefore, he could return until November, but if it is much more serious, it is speculated that it would be six to eight weeks.
In addition, Darwin Nunez He also suffers from a knee injury, apart from the Spaniard Thiago Alcantara He has a hip injury and will be out for several days.
With respect to The Old Ladyin their first match of the competition they divided units by rescuing the 1-1 draw against the Toulouse thanks to the algerian Mohamed El Amine Amoura. Already in the Juliper Pro-Leaguehas just defeated 3-1 Royal Charleroi with a double from the British Ross Sykes.
Goalkeeper: Caoimhín Kelleher – Once again it is expected that Klopp alternate some players, so the Brazilian Alisson Becker I would rest to be able to give the Irish minutes, just like on Date 1.
Defense: Virgil Van Dijk – Although he was present against the Spurs, in the end the helmsman needs a leader in the central defense and that is the experienced captain.
Defense: Ibrahima Konaté – As on the first date of the tournament, the French defender would form the center, since he only came on in relief against Tottenham.
Left back: Konstantinos Tsimikas – After being left on the bench against Tottenham, the Greek would be fresh to face the match.
Right back: Stefan Bajcetic – Although the natural position of the Spanish is as a pivot, Klopp He has already placed it on other occasions on the right wing.
Pivot: Wataru Endo – The Japanese was present in the victory over LASKso it seems that it will be used constantly in the contest, since it was a change in the league.
Midfielder: Harvey Elliott – The midfielder has the offensive and defensive qualities necessary to develop in the center of the field. He was watching on the bench this weekend.
Midfielder: Ryan Gravenberch – Like other of his teammates, the Dutchman did not start against the Spurs, since it was expected that he would face this match.
Left winger: Luis Díaz – By presenting some casualties on offense, Klopp He has to take advantage of the important tools he has in attack, so we will see the Colombian from the beginning.
Right Wing: Ben Doak – The Scotsman would look to overwhelm on the right side, apart from that he already has the experience of having been on Date 1, although they could also place the Egyptian Mohamed Salah instead.
Forward: Diogo Jota – After being expelled in the Premier League against Tottenham, Klopp I would place him as ‘9’ knowing that he will not be able to count on him in the local league, apart from that he will not want to risk Darwin Nunez.
This is what Liverpool’s lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Caoimhín Kelleher
Defenses: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic
Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch
Forwards: Luis Díaz, Ben Doak, Diogo Jota
Substitutes: Alisson Becker, Joël Matip, Joe Gómez, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Núñez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Vitezslav Jaros, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold
