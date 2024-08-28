After a season in the less glamorous Europa League, the Liverpool returns to the main continental competition Europe for the 2024/25 season.
With Arne Slot in charge of the Reds in his first campaign, the Dutch manager will have to deal with a revamped Champions League. The historic European Cup holders from England will be eager to secure a seventh title in an expanded format, with the group stage having been scrapped in favour of a league phase with extra matches.
Instead of the usual six games played to qualify for the knockout stages, teams will play eight matches and Liverpool will find out their opponents for the league phase when the draw is made on Thursday 29 August.
These are the rivals that the Reds could face in the 2024/25 Champions League.
There are four pots in the Champions League, which are decided by each team’s UEFA ranking coefficient. Liverpool will play two different teams (one at home and one away) from each of the four pots, making qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League less important than in the competition’s previous format.
However, Liverpool are in Pot 1 for the 2024/25 season, along with teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-GermainThe Reds will continue to play two teams from Pot 1 during this season’s eight-match league phase.
Liverpool cannot play any English team in the league phase (excluding matches with Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa) and cannot face more than two teams from the same nation.
Slot’s team will qualify for the round of 16 automatically by finishing as one of the eight best teams in the league phase, which is determined by a basic league table with three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss. Clubs finishing between 9th and 24th place will have to play a two-legged play-off to reach the round of 16.
The change in format for the 2024/25 season means Liverpool will not only play two more games than usual, but will also face some of the best teams in Europe. They will likely face two teams from Pot 2, with Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig perhaps the most favourable teams for the Reds to face.
Pot 2 contains some really strong teams, but Arsenal cannot face Liverpool in the league stage. However, the Reds could come up against some challenging Italian sides, including the club that knocked the Merseysiders out of the Europa League last season, Atalanta. Teams like Juventus and Milan could also be threatening opponents.
From Pot 3, there could be a clash between Liverpool and Celtic. There is plenty to link the Reds with the Scottish giants, including former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers currently coaching the Glasgow side.
Liverpool will not be overly troubled by any of the teams in Pot 4. However, European newcomers Girona and Brest will pose a unique challenge for Slot’s men.
According to UEFA coefficient rankings, Liverpool’s toughest league campaign would be against reigning champions Real Madrid and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in Pot 1.
In Pot 2, Liverpool would meet former midfielder and current manager Xabi Alonso and his team, Bayer LeverkusenThe Reds would also meet the Atletico Madridwhich Liverpool have faced on many occasions in recent Champions League campaigns.
Currently the strongest team in the Pot 3 is Feyenoordpreviously directed by Slot.
It would be a tempting clash for the 45-year-old, while Liverpool could also face Sporting CP and the previously considered successor to Jurgen Klopp, Ruben Amorim.
Monaco and Bologna would complete Liverpool’s most difficult journey yet to the knockout stages, although several teams have yet to qualify for the league phase of the 2024/25 competition.
