These are the rivals that the Reds could face in the 2024/25 Champions League.

However, Liverpool are in Pot 1 for the 2024/25 season, along with teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-GermainThe Reds will continue to play two teams from Pot 1 during this season’s eight-match league phase.

Liverpool cannot play any English team in the league phase (excluding matches with Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa) and cannot face more than two teams from the same nation.



Slot’s team will qualify for the round of 16 automatically by finishing as one of the eight best teams in the league phase, which is determined by a basic league table with three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss. Clubs finishing between 9th and 24th place will have to play a two-legged play-off to reach the round of 16.

From Pot 3, there could be a clash between Liverpool and Celtic. There is plenty to link the Reds with the Scottish giants, including former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers currently coaching the Glasgow side.

Liverpool will not be overly troubled by any of the teams in Pot 4. However, European newcomers Girona and Brest will pose a unique challenge for Slot’s men.

In Pot 2, Liverpool would meet former midfielder and current manager Xabi Alonso and his team, Bayer LeverkusenThe Reds would also meet the Atletico Madridwhich Liverpool have faced on many occasions in recent Champions League campaigns.

Currently the strongest team in the Pot 3 is Feyenoordpreviously directed by Slot.

It would be a tempting clash for the 45-year-old, while Liverpool could also face Sporting CP and the previously considered successor to Jurgen Klopp, Ruben Amorim.

Monaco and Bologna would complete Liverpool’s most difficult journey yet to the knockout stages, although several teams have yet to qualify for the league phase of the 2024/25 competition.