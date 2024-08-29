If we were to go back in time to the beginning of the European summer and venture a prediction about the most important signing that the Liverpool In attack, we would probably go through several names before landing on Federico Chiesa.
Juventus have been trying to sell the Italian international throughout the transfer window and have reached an agreement to send him to the Reds for around €15m.
With a patchy injury record and a steady decline in the face of his prime, it’s understandable why other clubs have passed on Chiesa. But at such a low price and with a long-standing admiration for the player, it’s equally easy to see why Liverpool are willing to take this risk.
Chiesa’s versatility and ability to play in any position along the forward line could prove useful to Arne Slot’s Reds during a long and grueling season. There is a method behind the alleged madness.
These are the different ways Liverpool could line up with Chiesa.
The problem for Chiesa when it comes to playing on the left is that it is where Liverpool are most suited. Luis Diaz has yet to relinquish control of that position since Slot’s arrival in the summer, despite fierce competition from Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.
Inverted wingers are still in vogue, though, and if Chiesa’s pace is already slowing, it will be much easier for him to adapt to the Premier League playing inside rather than heading into the byline.
Possible lineups
Juventus often played without wingers when Chiesa was at the club, instead relying on Max Allegri’s trusty (and flawed) 3-5-2. During that time, Chiesa often played behind a more physical striker.
Liverpool do not have a striker as powerful or beastly as Dusan Vlahovic, but they do have players like Gakpo and Núñez who could play a similar role.
The problem would be fitting them into a system that doesn’t disrupt other attackers. Still, it’s good to have options, and a clever tactician like Slot will have fun trying to find a use for all of them.
Possible lineups
A more obvious central role in Liverpool’s default system would be as a No.9. Again, Gakpo and Nunez are also capable of playing there, but it has actually been Diogo Jota who has impressed from the start of Slot’s tenure.
If Chiesa still has that speed and ability to go beyond the last line, perhaps he could also start as a striker.
Possible lineups
BY THE RIGHT
Do we expect Mohamed Salah to lose his place on the right wing in the near future? No. Do we expect Federico Chiesa to fight for a place on the right wing? Neither.
But Liverpool now have two types of depth to help manage their Egyptian king’s minutes, with Harvey Elliott the equivalent left-footed replacement and Chiesa the natural winger option.
Possible lineups
#Liverpools #lineups #arrival #Federico #Chiesa #variants #attack
Leave a Reply