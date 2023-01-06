Liverpool will face Wolves in their first round of the FA Cup. The match will be played tomorrow, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. at Anfield and you can follow it in Spain through DAZN.
Jürgen Klopp’s men come from losing to Brentford on the rise in a game in which they were not superior to the London team. It is seven points behind Manchester United, which is the team that marks the Champions League. Julen Lopetegui’s men are on the decline to one point of safety, but since the Spanish coach took over the team’s controls, some improvement has been noted in the game.
This is the possible alignment of Liverpool to face the Wolves in a competition in which they have to defend their title from last season; the FA CUP:
BY: ALISSON– The carioca will be a starter in a game that Jürgen Klopp’s men cannot escape.
RHP: TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD– His season is being difficult to explain. Arnold seems hell-bent on running a good campaign and a bad one, and so on.
CB: IBRAHIMA KONATE– You must be very attentive in defense, because it is not the same to play accompanied by Virgil van Dijk, than with any other mortal.
CB: JOEL MATIP– The German coach turned a rough German central defender into a more than reliable footballer.
LI: ANDY ROBERTSON– has become the most assisted defender in Premier League history.
CDM: FABINHO– His presence in the midfield serves to stabilize a midfield that tends to attack.
MVI: THIAGO– It brings magic to a team that sometimes ends up getting stuck between so many round trips.
MVD: HARVEY ELLIOTT– is the great bet of the red quarry. He recovered very well from his serious injury and has shown that he is ready to start.
ED: MOHAMED SALAH– Liverpool’s good games are usually synonymous with the Egyptian’s exhibition. We’ll see if he’s inspired.
DC: DARWIN NUNEZ– His start to the course with the red team is being disastrous. He is too failing a footballer. It already happened to him in his first year at Benfica, and we all know what happened last season: 26 goals in 28 games.
IE: FABIO CARVALHO– His good minutes in the second half, together with the injury to his teammates, is allowing him to start home games.
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Arnold, Konate, Matip and Robertson
Midfielders: Fabinho, Elliott and Thiago
strikers: Salah, Núñez and Carvalho
#Liverpools #lineup #face #Wolves #Cup #Reds
Leave a Reply