After qualifying for the next round of the FA Cup, Liverpool faces this match corresponding to matchday 27 of the Premier League with a huge number of casualties, so Klopp will have to make many variations to try to form a competitive eleven that can get the three points that will allow you to live one more week at the top of the classification. They visit a team that is very close to the relegation places, such as Nottingham Forest, so they need a victory to move them away from that place.
Next, we leave you with the possible eleven that the German coach could have on the green for this important match:
BY: KELLEHER – After Alisson's absence due to injury, he will once again start between the sticks. The Irish goalkeeper has left a good feeling in the last few games in which he has had to defend the goal of the redsso he has Klopp's complete confidence.
LW: BRADLEY – The young full-back, only 20 years old, should be part of the game given the team's losses on the side. He has already played some games with the team, so little by little he is gaining confidence and will be of great importance in this phase of the season for the German coach.
DFC: KONATÉ – The French defender is one of the regulars in the team, especially with the loss of Matip. He makes a very good pair with Van Djik, and without a doubt he is life insurance at the back, thanks to his great corpulence and forcefulness when cutting.
DFC: VAN DJIK – The captain and true leader of the team. The Dutchman is a wall behind, and his great aerial game allows him to also contribute in attack. His presence inspires confidence in the entire squad.
LI: ROBERTSON – The Scottish full-back is being very irregular due to the injuries he has been experiencing in recent months. However, when he is well, he is the undisputed owner of the Anfield team's left back.
MC: JOE GÓMEZ – The English centre-back will have to adapt to this position given the team's numerous losses in this area of the field. He already played there in the previous game, and the truth is that he didn't do badly, so he should be in the game again in midfield.
MC: MAC ALLISTER – The helm of the team in that center of the field. The talented Argentine midfielder has delayed his position on the field to get more involved in creating the game, and the truth is that he is performing at a very good level.
MC: BOBBY CLARK – The very young English midfielder is having a golden opportunity given the great absences of the reds. Klopp is showing great confidence in him, and the truth is that the 19-year-old player is responding in spades.
ED:ELLIOT – The Englishman, only 20 years old, is already a reality in the Anfield team. The player has had Klopp's complete trust for a long time, and he is one of the players who must take a step forward at this decisive moment of the season.
DC: GAKPO – The Dutchman will have to play in this position in a kind of false nine. The truth is that he has the conditions for it, and although it is not his best place on the field, there is no other option given the team's losses, so we will see what the young attacker is capable of.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Bradley, Konaté, Van Djik, Robertson
Midfielders: Joe Gomez, Mac Allister, Clark
Attackers: Elliot, Gakpo, Luis Díaz
