Liverpool and Luton Town will face each other in a match in which Jürgen Klopp’s men start as favorites and in which they will try to get the three points to continue climbing positions in the Premier League standings. Below we leave you with Liverpool’s possible lineup for this match.
BY: ALISSON – The Brazilian goalkeeper is a true guarantee in Liverpool’s goal. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and his presence is essential for the team’s defensive security. Alisson stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls, keeping a clean sheet on countless occasions.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool’s right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element.
For more Premier League news
DFC: MATIP – The experienced Cameroonian defender brings stability and leadership to Liverpool’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate plays and his physical strength are essential attributes for the team.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch center back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: TSIMIKAS – Robertson will not make it to the match after suffering a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field at least until mid-November. It will be Tsimikas’ turn.
MC: SZOBOSZLAI -He is the most exciting player in this new Liverpool. His game vision, ability to create opportunities and shooting accuracy provide Liverpool with a constant threat in midfield.
MC: MAC ALLISTER – Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentine midfielder, brings creativity and versatility to Liverpool’s midfield. His ability to maintain control of the ball and distribute it intelligently makes him a fundamental playmaker.
MC: CURTIS JONES – A gem of the youth team, he is another talented midfielder in Liverpool’s ranks. His energy, ability to recover balls and quality in passing make him essential in the midfield.
ED: SALAH – One of the most lethal forwards in the world. His ability to unbalance rival defenses with his speed and dribbling, as well as his scoring ability, make him a constant threat in attack.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team’s attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup.
EI: DIOGO JOTA – The Portuguese winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool’s attack. His presence will depend on the situation of Luis Díaz, who is away due to personal problems.
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas
Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones
Forwards: Salah, Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota
#Liverpools #lineup #face #Luton #Town